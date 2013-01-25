WPL Publishing to Host Four-Part Webinar Series Examining Construction Productivity Issues

This series of four 90-minute sessions, entitled “Industry Experts Present Best Practices in Productivity Improvement and Management of Lost Productivity Claims,” has been approved for six American Institute of Architects learning units.

Early next month, WPL Publishing will kick off a four-part webinar series that will share best practices for optimizing productivity in construction projects and provide advice on ways to manage lost productivity claims.

The series will include the following sessions: “Lost Productivity Claims -- Identification and Measurement,” which will take place Feb. 5; “Pricing, Preparation, Support, and Analysis of Lost Productivity Claims,” which is scheduled for Feb. 19; “Getting Started with Lean Construction: Practical Applications and Best Practices,” which is set for March 5; and “Minimum Workzone Requirements: Creating a Delay-Free Operation,” which will take place March 12. Each 90-minute webinar will begin at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern). To register either for the entire series or individual webinars, visit http://tinyurl.com/atdhdj6.

During “Lost Productivity Claims,” William Ibbs of the University of California, Berkeley will discuss ways in which productivity can be measured and how performance ratios, trending, and forecasting can be used. Webinar attendees will learn the latest technical and legal concepts associated with loss of productivity. Questions such as the following will be addressed: “What is productivity?; How should it be measured?; What guidelines, methods, and tools are commonly used to measure loss of productivity?; When can a loss-of-productivity claim be asserted?

For the Feb. 19 webinar, Sage Consulting Group Chief Executive Officer William Schwartzkopf will review what works in pricing, preparation, support, and analysis of lost-productivity claims. The importance of a detailed analysis using actual cost records will be highlighted, and several examples will be used to illustrate the calculation of damages by methods such as actual cost, total cost, modified total cost, measured mile, and earned value. Webinar attendees will learn which of the accepted methods of calculating lost labor productivity are appropriate in different situations and how to calculate other types of costs, including extended field and home office overhead, labor and equipment escalation costs, overtime, and acceleration costs.

During the March 5 webinar, Glenn Ballard, the Lean Construction Institute's co-founder and research director, will emphasize that lean construction is more than just an academic exercise. He will provide results from case studies and discuss practical applications and tools that attendees can use to incorporate lean techniques into their projects. As design/build, integrated project delivery, and other cooperative delivery methods gain favor, lean construction (and design) can be employed by an entire team, including contractors, owners, architects, engineers, construction managers, and consultants.

For “Minimum Workzone Requirements,” construction “production management” and productivity expert Mike Casten, founder of Construction Concepts, will present a proven technique for optimizing productivity in what typically is an unpredictable, low-productivity project situation. Having helped contractors successfully implement minimum workzone requirements on numerous projects, he will explain what it is, how it works, and what it will do to help webinar attendees improve their projects' success rates and avoid needless delays.

At the conclusion of each webinar, there will be an interactive 10-to-15 minute question-and-answer session addressing relevant topics.

