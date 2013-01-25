Graphene takes center stage in latest MRS Bulletin

The hot topic of the moment in materials science circles, graphene takes star billing in the December 2012 issue of MRS Bulletin (Volume 37, Issue 12), with no fewer than 22 articles devoted to every aspect of this fascinating material.

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged as a honeycomb-shaped lattice. Since its discovery in 2004, graphene's unique strength, conductivity and other properties have sparked a ‘gold-rush' effect as scientists, companies and governments pour effort and funds into finding ways of using it in electronics, green energy, mobile devices, bioscience and other sectors. It is expected to be the kind of wonder material that plastic has been in the modern world – and even a possible replacement for silicon in some applications.

MRS Bulletin Editor Gopal R. Rao comments: “It's an exciting time for graphene research and MRS Bulletin has captured this defining moment with wide-ranging articles from scores of experts across interdisciplinary materials fields. This issue is a must for materials scientists and for anyone interested in the future of materials we use every day in the objects around us.” MRS Bulletin is published by Cambridge University Press on behalf of the Materials Research Society.

The stunning front cover features an artist's impression of the graphene monolayer structure with its unique electronic band-structure in the background. Inside this expanded issue of MRS Bulletin, articles from experts the likes of Nobel Laureate Albert Fert demonstrate the major impact that graphene has had on materials science, highlighting the newest advances, challenges, applications and future directions. The edition explores graphene in two sections – ‘Fundamentals and Functionalities'.

The Fundamentals section includes:

-Structured graphene: Epitaxial graphene on silicon carbide

-Enabling graphene-based technologies

-Defects and doping and their role in functionalizing graphene

-From atoms to grains: Transmission electron microscopy of graphene

The Functionalities section includes:

-Graphene applications in electronics and photonics

-Spintronics with graphene

-Graphene-based materials for energy applications

-Graphene-based materials for biosensing and bioimaging

A final Future Perspectives section takes the reader on a journey through graphene carbon nanoscience, reviews the new graphene-related materials on the horizon and asks: “Will graphene be the material of the 21st century?”

This special issue is free until February 28, 2013 and can be viewed at http://journals.cambridge.org/graphene. Single-issue sales are also available, pending stock availability, by contacting Cambridge University Press' Customer Service at 800-872-7423 or subscriptions_newyork(at)cambridge(dot)org. All issues can be accessed through the iOS/Android MRS Bulletin apps.

Notes to Editors

