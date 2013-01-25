Rocky Mountain Region Lessons from Abroad Conference in Denver Next Month

GoAbroad.com and International Education Professionals of the Rocky Mountain Region remind students to register to attend next month's Lessons From Abroad Returnee Conference on Saturday, February 23, 2013 at the University of Colorado Denver

The 2013 spring semester is setting in, and many students have returned from an international education program abroad, excited and brimming with stories of their experiences and insights into new cultures.

In order to provide a captive audience with whom students can share this newly gained knowledge, GoAbroad.com and international education professionals of the Rocky Mountain Region are thrilled to remind students to register to attend next month's Lessons From Abroad Returnee Conference on Saturday, February 23rd, 2013, hosted at the University of Colorado Denver campus in Denver, Colorado!

This conference offers a variety of opportunities for students returning from international experiences abroad, including, but not limited to:



Giving students the opportunity to seek new ways to study, travel, or work abroad again

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358482.htm

To meet other recent study abroad returnees from all over the Rocky Mountain Region

Learning how to talk about newly acquired global skills in a job interview

This is a great chance to network with other students and professionals working in internationally-focused jobs, and GoAbroad strongly encourages students to save the date for this conference! When attending the conference, students are reminded to bring several copies of their resume. Business casual attire is recommended.

GoAbroad hopes to see students at the Auraria campus in Denver on February 23! Be sure to stay connected with conference updates on Twitter and Facebook.

Click here to register for the Lessons From Abroad Conference now!

For questions, please email the planning committee at: rockymountain(at)lessonsfromabroad(dot)org

About Lessons From Abroad

In 2008, Lessons from Abroad was born as a team of dedicated and passionate volunteers launched the first west-coast collaborative returnee conference at UC Berkeley. The need for this type of collaboration was so great and the Lessons from Abroad model was so sound that, in 2009, leaders from San Diego launched the returnee conference in Southern California utilizing the Lessons from Abroad brand, design and curriculum. Today, six years later, eleven (11) Lessons from Abroad conferences have been run across the state of California from San Diego to Los Angeles to Northern California. We will even see “Lessons” in Nebraska in 2012 and the Rocky Region in 2013! Over 1200 students have participated in Lessons from Abroad conferences and approximately 150 professionals have volunteered their time in conjunction with the conference.