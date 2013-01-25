"The Wedding Rescue Team" a group of Long Island's Top Wedding Professionals, Join Together to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Sandy

Easing The Financial and Emotional Stress of Planning a Wedding.

John Salkowsky, Founder of Silverfox Photography, has joined with many local wedding professionals to form “The Wedding Rescue Team”. Their combined efforts will “rescue” a wedding for a couple that suffered a significant hardship while planning their event. The mission is to ease the stress of planning and financing a wedding. The first Rescue will be for couples impacted by SuperStorm Sandy.

“The Wedding Rescue Team” features the top wedding professionals from the area: Silverfox Photography, All Star Limousines, Bridal Reflections, Westbury Manor, Chateau Le Mer, Pedestals Florist, Viana Hotel and Spa, Town and Country Tuxedos, Just Sweets Candy Buffets, Mario's Bakery, Silverfox Entertainment, High Style Hair & Make-up, Leanne's Specialty Cakes and many others. All participating vendors are donating products and services that are valued at more than $45,000.

Couples that have been affected by SuperStorm Sandy are invited to submit answers to three detailed questions about how they have been impacted by the storm. The top three finalists will be selected by a panel of the participating vendors. A grand wedding package will awarded to the couple with the most votes. Two additional wedding packages will also be awarded with products and services provided by the Team. Applicants can enter at WeddingResecueTeam.com

“The past few years has seen our Country challenged with events that we could never imagine. Our goal with the Wedding Rescue Team is to form a group of professionals that can be gathered in any city or town with the idea of giving back to those that are in need” said Salkowsky. He added “SuperStorm Sandy has taken a tremendous toll on our Tri-State area and the recovery efforts may take many months. We want to help couples that may not have the time, resources or finances to plan their wedding while recovering from the storm. We want to give something back and allow the deserving couples to enjoy the planning process while relieving the financial strain”.

Salkowsky developed The Wedding Rescue Team by networking with wedding professionals with whom he has collaborated with for more than twenty years.

About Silverfox Studios:

A full service photography, cinematography and entertainment company located in Lindenhurst, New York. A family owned company that was built on a foundation of commitment to quality, integrity and exceptional customer service; the company services Long Island and the Tri-State area. For more information about Silverfox Photography please visit: http://www.silverfoxvideo.com or to find out more about the The Wedding Rescue Team wedding program contact Deanna Verbouwens at deanna(at)silverfoxvideo(dot)com or 631.393.6966

