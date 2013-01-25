Just Released: "Stumble Into Tomorrow" is the First Full-length Solo Album from Boston-based Singer-songwriter and Multi-instrumentalist PRESTON COCHRAN

"Stumble Into Tomorrow" is the first full-length solo album from Boston-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PRESTON COCHRAN. After recording two previous LPs with his band The Moores and a solo EP, the young Virginia native decided that it was time to release his first solo album.

Preston Cochran releases "Stumble Into Tomorrow"

Stumble Into Tomorrow is the first full-length solo album from Boston-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PRESTON COCHRAN. After recording two previous LPs with his band The Moores and a solo EP, the young Virginia native decided that it was time to release his first solo album.

Stumble Into Tomorrow opens with “A Building Charred,” a song that begins as a deceptively slow burn that gradually gives way to a full-on Jay Mascis, Dinosaur Jr. style extended guitar outro. “Junkyard” follows, and is a song that would have been comfortably at home on a Sparklehorse album. This is even more understandable when one considers that Alan Weatherhead (guitars, Mellotron, Chamberlin) and Miquel Urzbitondo (drums, percussion) both recorded and toured with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous. The lyrically poignant “Plain to See” perfectly depicts the imagery of a struggling relationship and features the kind of sweet harmonies one would expect to hear on a ‘70s-era CS&N record. “Summer Flings” highlights another dimension of Cochran's songwriting and gives a musical nod to Joy Division with a hooky chorus. “Made of Two” is a chugging Crazy Horse-meets-The Zombies power chord romp, complete with one of Cochran's signature Vox Continental organ solos. Just when the listener's ear gets used to the layers and textures in “Made of Two,” the elegant simplicity and restraint of “Lovely” and “Remain” hint at the Elliott Smith style songs many people associate with Cochran's more intimate acoustic-oriented songs.

Produced by Alan Weatherhead (Sparklehorse, Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven) and Mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Jeff Lipton (Bon Iver, Andrew Bird, Josh Ritter), Stumble Into Tomorrow features ten new songs that highlight Cochran's strong melodies and unique sense of vocal harmony. The LP was engineered by Stewart Meyers (Jason Mraz, Parachute, Josh Kelly). Meyers also loaned his 1964 Epiphone Texan acoustic guitar, which is the same model guitar played by Paul McCartney on early Beatles records to Cochran for the LP. Meyers recorded the guitar with 50 year old vintage Neumann and AKG microphones into rare 60‘s custom API microphone pre-amps that originally came from the famous Sunset Sound Studio in LA.

Learn more about Preston Cochran and listen to the album streaming at http://www.prestoncochran.com

