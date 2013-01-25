Get an edge on the competition with a powerful keyword domain; SuperNiche.com presents OnlineGifts.com

SuperNiche.com, a premium domain broker, announces the availability of a top e-commerce gift shop domain name, OnlineGifts.com.

In traditional gift shops, a consumer can find a little bit of everything for just about any occasion. The same holds true in today's fast paced e-commerce industry where it pays for a company to have a website with just as large and diverse a suite of products as any brick and mortar store. The directions on how to get there may have changed dramatically, where “streets” are now keywords and “cities” are search engines, but one thing that has not changed is that a company's choice of location can still heavily impact its bottom line. Instead of, or in addition to, that 5th Avenue location, the savvy businesses today know that prime online real estate comes in the form of a short, memorable and easy to spell domain, which makes it easier for consumers to remember where to find an online business. This also increases a company's chances of converting prospects to paying customers when they search for merchandise online. By creating an easy pathway to its storefront, a powerful domain name boosts every other marketing dollar a business spends.

This poses a tough question for startups that are looking to launch an online business: Does it make more sense to invest branding dollars into promoting a unique, memorable brand such as kawakawa.com that has no innate search advantages and relies on being memorable alone, or does the startup buy a brand with instant recognition that clearly communicates to the consumer what it has to offer? Domain names like OnlineGifts.com have a certain amount of built-in interest that can be measured by the number of monthly searches for the term “Online Gifts,” and can give a business' marketing plan a leg up on the competition.

While large internet mass merchants such as online mega e-tailers Buy.com and Amazon.com can benefit from owning keyword domains too, they typically have huge advertising budgets and are able to field a wide selection of online gifts that increase their chance of attracting customers looking for different items. Most startups do not share that luxury. In fact, it stands to reason that wide product selections lead to increased inventory costs and less ability to focus a company's marketing dollars. This lack of focus can create brand confusion and a perceived lack of expertise amongst potential consumers, and can even create identity problems for the brand as a whole.

One way to combat the confusion is to invest in an exact match domain (EMD). EMDs are keyword domain names that get natural search engine results simply by being comprised of the words that people are using to search for a product or service everyday. In the case of OnlineGifts.com, there are approximately 165,000 searches each month on Google Search alone that include the terms “Online Gifts” and over 8,000 of those searches are exact match searches that cost around $2.00 per click in advertising to reach.

Of course, building a successful website will still involve a heavy investment in time and money in order to produce sufficient content that is optimized for search engines, but a good keyword domain combined with quality content can be a very important factor in boosting a website's rankings. The results are that a great EMD domain name can significantly increase a website's ability to rank high for the keyword set by improving credibility and trust, which leads to an increase in the quality and quantity of links coming to the page.* In addition, according to at least two studies, keyword domains also increase the likelihood that prospective customers will click on one of your online advertisements by as much as 298% over online advertisements of a competitor with a purely brandable domain; which leads to superior online advertising results.** The improved trust and credibility of an EMD that can help a startup business gain immediate authority in its niche may be the most important advantage a new company can give themselves, especially in a competitive industry. This is why companies are paying $3 million dollars a pop for domains like Candy.com and Loans.com. The EMD enables them to compete immediately within their chosen industries.

“Just like in traditional brick and mortar businesses, it is all about location, location, location,” says Calvin Seymour, President of SuperNiche.com. “EMD domains like OnlineGifts.com can give you an edge in appealing to prospective customers by communicating to them instantly and with great clarity what your company is offering. At the same time, you are providing prominent exposure in today's most popular search engines because your name matches the very terms they are searching for. ”

The current asking price is $100,000( all reasonable offers will be considered). For more details or to make an offer on OnlineGifts.com, visit SuperNiche.com.

