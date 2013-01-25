SecurityCoverage infographic highlights security risks for Data Privacy Day

“Trouble in the Cloud” graphic and consumer checklist help celebrate Data Privacy Day January 28th.

(January 28, 2013) – Last year, more people bought smart phones than PCs, yet awareness of digital threats for mobile devices (including tablets) still wanes. In honor of Data Privacy Day, held annually on January 28, SecurityCoverage has released an infographic describing “Troubles in the Cloud” and a Data Privacy Checklist to help Internet users better protect themselves and their families at home and on the go.

“As a leading computer and mobile device security firm, we see risks in the environment every day,” said SecurityCoverage CEO Robert O'Dell. “We want to make sure that consumers are both aware of these risks and taking steps to protect their devices, their privacy and their families.“

Data Privacy Checklist:

Keeping the latest security software, web browser and operating system is a solid defense against viruses, malware and other online threats. Developers work hard to identify security weaknesses in their programs and issue updates with fixes. Be sure you are up-to-date and turn on auto-updates when available.

Keep a clean, updated machine.

Don't open suspicious links in email tweets, posts, online ads, messages or attachments. What is suspicious? Be wary of deals that are “too good to be true” and if you receive email from people or companies you don't know, report them as spam and delete it. Hover over links before clicking to verify that the address matches the email originator.

Credible organizations will never contact you, asking for your account number, PIN, password, etc. They just won't. If you are unsure, contact the organization directly (using the email or phone number you have on file).

Make your passwords long and strong with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Never reuse passwords on multiple accounts. Secure password manager software can help you generate good passwords and keep them safe and organized.

Don't click suspicious links.

Never give out account information.

Use strong, long, unique passwords.

You are just “renting” space on a social network and have very little say over changes to privacy settings. Always think twice before sharing things that could damage your reputation, friendships or future prospects. Use stand alone cloud storage to backup personal photos and files, instead of saving a copy in a social network.

Be smart about social.

Smartphones and tablets store and transmit a huge range of personal data which third parties can access. Don't transmit personal information when using public wi-fi and be sure to secure your mobile devices with a unique passcode and security software.

Don't overlook mobile.

Be sure to share this checklist with family and friends who use your network and machines. We each need to do our part and practice good digital citizenship.

Your network is only as secure as the least secure user.

