PM360 Announces Winners of 2012 Pharma Choice Awards

PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, has announced the winners of their annual Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the best print and digital campaigns in the industry. The winners are featured in the January issue of PM360.

“Originality, imagination and innovation are all qualities of the very best creative campaigns,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “This year's winners have undoubtedly demonstrated all of these qualities while also providing the necessary flare that helps campaigns stick out in the mind of anyone who sees them. They all deserve recognition, and we're pleased to honor them.”

The awards are unique in that PM360 readers act as the judges for the entries that are submitted by their peers. All submissions are placed online where readers vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. The winning entries were noteworthy in their ability to attract attention in the information-saturated healthcare environment.

This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners include:

DIGITAL, APP

GOLD: My NET Manager, Patient App for Novartis Oncology. Agency: Vogel Farina, LLC.

SILVER: AndroGel Puzzle App for Abbott. Agency: AbelsonTaylor.

BRONZE: Dexilant Acid Burn for Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Agency: AbelsonTaylor. App: WebMD.

DIGITAL, CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: Ampyra.com for Acorda Therapeutics. Agency: Klick Health

SILVER: iBGStar Consumer Site for Sanofi US Diabetes. Agency: Intouch Solutions, Inc.

BRONZE: Firsthand Insights Into Chronic Diseases for WhatNext. Agency: Snow Companies.

DIGITAL, PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: The Stelara Interactive Challenge for Janssen Biotech, Inc. Agency: Group DCA.

SILVER: Ampyra.com HCP Site for Acorda Therapeutics. Agency: Klick Health.

BRONZE: MS Atrium, The Gateway to MS Knowledge for Genzyme. Agency: H4B Chelsea.

DIGITAL, SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: Elements of Digital. Agency: Cadient Group.

SILVER: Palio.com. Agency: Palio.

BRONZE: Think. Reach. Stick. Agency: Dudnyk.

DIGITAL, VIDEO

GOLD: Incivek Knight Cycle Animation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Agency: AbelsonTaylor.

SILVER: Unmet Needs in ER+ Breast Cancer Animation for Novartis Oncology. Agency: Vogel Farina, LLC.

BRONZE: Ulesfia Lotion MOA Animation for Shionogi. Agency: McCann Torre Lazur.

PRINT, DTC/DTP

GOLD: Similac Simply Smart Bottles Ad for Abbott Nutrition. Agency: AbelsonTaylor.

SILVER: I Will: Walk On. for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Agency: Kaplan Thaler Group.

BRONZE: Go Beyond Okay for UCB. Agency: Digitas Health.

PRINT, PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

GOLD: Liposuction Improved for Andrew Technologies. Agency: MedAccess, an Access Group Company.

SILVER: Cinryze “Prevent the Swell” for ViroPharma Europe. Agency: Dudnyk.

BRONZE: When a Little Cough and Congestion Is a Big Problem… for Wockhardt USA, LLC. Agency: Strategic Edge Communications.

PRINT, SALES AID

GOLD: Zyrtec “Allergy Face” for McNeil Consumer Healthcare. Agency: Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide.

SILVER: Nexium Cost and Coverage Platform for AstraZeneca. Agency: The Access Group.

BRONZE: Incivek Knight Cycle Sales Aid for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Agency: AbelsonTaylor.

PRINT, SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: Brandkarma Self-Promotion (Journal Ad). Agency: Brandkarma.

SILVER: Metrics Freaks. Agency: Roska Healthcare Advertising.

BRONZE: “Helping Hands” Holiday Card. Agency: McCann Torre Lazur.

PRINT, UNBRANDED

GOLD: InStep for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Agency: The Access Group.

SILVER: Disease Awareness, Lung Cancer Journal Ad for Celgene Corporation. Agency: Vogel Farina, LLC.

BRONZE: HIV Unbranded Women's Campaign for Bristol-Myers Squibb. Agency: H4B Chelsea.

PM360 is the premier source for information that product managers and pharma marketing professionals need to succeed in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment. PM360 offers invaluable perspective on important industry issues through a full-circle combination of how-to information and thoughtful career insights. The PM360 Pharma Choice Awards span 10 categories including App, Consumer Website, Professional Website, Video, DTC/DTP, Professional Campaign, Sales Aid, Unbranded and Digital and Print Self-Promotion.

