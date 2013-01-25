Seller Dyanmics backs a winner as TicTac Equestrian gets off to a racing start on Amazon

TicTac Equestrian expand its online operations after listing on Amazon through marketplace management experts Seller Dynamics

When it comes to choosing a solid business model in response to the turbulent economic climate, TicTac Equestrian has certainly backed the right horse. As a successful equestrian retailer bringing the quality of an offline shopping experience onto the online marketplace, the company has now galloped onto Amazon with the help of marketplace management experts Seller Dynamics.

Using Seller Dynamics' intuitive software, owner Jenny Arnold-Francis and her business partner Lauren Henderson have been able to manage their new Amazon store with ease as well as being able to monitor sales, pricing, inventory, and labelling - all from a single do-it-all dashboard.

Joining the world's leading online marketplace has already had an immediately positive impact on TicTac Equestrian, with sales increasing significantly since the start. Steve Boland of Seller Dynamics has praised TicTac Equestrian's approach to e-commerce, and believes it is a great business model to replicate:

“We are delighted to be powering TicTac Equestrian and their success on the Amazon marketplace comes as no surprise. Jenny and Lauren have been operating a great online business for years, and moving to Amazon gave them the opportunity to go from great to greater. It also gives them the chance to sell on other Seller Dynamics supported marketplaces and even abroad.”

Selling to a wider audience will not only increase sales but it will promote the TicTac Equestrian brand in new ways around the globe. The business will also benefit from Amazon's reputation with consumers who demand reliable, fast, and efficient service. Quality delivery has always been the cornerstone of their business, so meeting Amazon's customer service standards will be achieved without breaking sweat.

While the high street is struggling to cope with today's economic hurdles, e-commerce is racing ahead at a canter, much to the benefit of TicTac Equestrian. The recent cold snap has resulted in a surge in the sale of riding gloves and horse blankets, and while their products may be offering customers some warmth, Jenny and Lauren are keeping a cool business head as they continue to steer their business in a positive direction.

“We ended 2012 having listed on Amazon through Seller Dynamics and despite selling a limited amount of stock we instantly saw the benefits of selling on such a marketplace. We are steadily listing an increasing amount of products onto our Amazon store and it's great that horse lovers like ourselves are now able to purchase our products on the UK's biggest online marketplace.”

