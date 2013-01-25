Flowers24hours.co.uk Valentines Promotion

Announcement of Valentines Promotion

Digital Florist Flowers24hours.co.uk are announcing a brand new promotion ahead of the hectic Valentines period. In the busiest season of the year for any florist, Flowers24hours are encouraging customers to take hold of their special offer and order in advance by February 10th 2013.

Flowers have always been the number one choice for Valentine's Day; they show true love and affection and make perfect gifts for both men and women.

Red roses are the symbol of romance. Flowers24hours are offering a range of discounted red rose bouquets which can be ordered from their online catalogue; from single red roses to the aptly named Big Love, The red rose selection has a variety of designs on special offer especially for rose fanatics.

For a Valentines alternative, the online catalogue incorporates a discounted range of floral designs with both pink and white roses, gerberas, tulips and lilies; they also have a gourmet and toy selection with a 30% off promotion which includes chocolates, food hampers, champagne and teddy bears.

‘Hassle free shopping is the number one wish for every man at Valentines' says managing director Todd Z Todic. ‘Our online shop allows customer to easily browse pages of beautiful designs and the flexibility to order online 24 hours a day. We are also going that little bit further by treating our customers to free delivery for all orders placed before February 14th'.

The valentine's flowers are hand-selected by senior florist and buyer Kalina Lokinska. She says ‘we only choose the best flowers money can buy, and select the highest quality blooms from the world's best growers and that way we can ensure that the flowers are in excellent condition and will last after Valentine's day has passed!'

The new Valentine's selection features imaginative new products and adored classics alike. Each gift will be professionally wrapped with clear cellophane and include a luxurious bow and a beautiful floral card, with a personal message of love.

Some of our products on sale for Valentines:

£20.96 - Classic Valentine gift set : Cuddly teddy bear, a box of delicious Lindt chocolates and 'I love you' romance balloon, hand gift wrapped and complete with a bow, including free floral card to write your personal message for only.

£29.75 - The Bearer of Love: Super-soft bear with I LOVE YOU BALLOON and a special box of Lindt Chocolates.

£26.13 - Romantic Surprise: Luxurious Lind chocolate, a beautiful long-stemmed, rose and "I love you" message balloon.

£29.97 - Wine & Ferrero Rocher: White wine & 200g Ferrero Rocher (16 pieces).

£39.10 - Little Chocoholic: Soft Teddy Bear with three different boxes of the tastiest chocolates.

About Flowers24hours

Flowers24hour.co.uk is an online florist that specialises in delivering same day to London and next day nationwide. Established 15 years ago, the company has a broad online catalogue of flower bouquets and gifts. Flowers24hours valentine's selection includes everything from rose bouquet, teddy bears with hearts, Lindt and Ferrero rocher chocolates

