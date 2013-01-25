Lucintel's Analysis of Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene Industry: Market Estimated to Reach $41 Billion in 2017

Revenue in the global linear low density polyethylene industry experienced significant growth during the last five years, and the industry revenue is forecast to reach an estimated $41.1 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 3.4% over the next five years (2012-2017).

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global linear low density polyethylene industry and presents its findings in “Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene Industry 2012-2017: Trend, Profit, and Forecast Analysis.” It is extensively used in applications such as food packaging and non-food packaging, heavy-duty sacks, injection molding, agriculture, cast films, and rotomolding.

The industry is consolidated, with Asia Pacific (APAC) and North America dominating this market. A combination of factors such as operating cost, feedstock price (crude oil, naphtha, ethane), feedstock availability, scale and technology, energy costs, oil price, utilization rate, GDP growth, distribution costs, operating rates, environmental issues, and government regulations influences industry dynamics significantly.

Lucintel's research indicates that high growth in associated manufacturing industries such as packaging, construction, automotive will boost the industry. Replacement of the low density polyethylene market by linear low density polyethylene due to its low cost and high mechanical quality will be the industry's main driver. Fluctuation of crude oil and ethylene prices is likely to affect the profit margins of linear low density polyethylene players. Introduction of metallocene linear low density polyethylene is a groundbreaking emerging trend that could lead the industry to new growth.

This chemical research report provides an overview of the global linear low density polyethylene industry and tracks industry performance in four geographic regions. Thus, four segments of the global linear low density polyethylene industry are tracked. The report studies manufacturers serving this segment, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, profit, and cost structure for North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, addressing market opportunities for next five years for each of these regions.

