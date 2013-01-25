Sleep Training Solutions Offers Sleep Deprived Parents a Sweet Incentive for Valentine's Day

Chicago's leading professional infant and toddler sleep consultant, Kim Schaf, announces a special Valentine's Day promotion to help parents nationwide resolve their child's sleep problems and get the rest they need to nurture their own relationship. Parents who book a consultation between February 1-14 will receive one additional week of unlimited email support.

Sleep Training Solutions, a leading professional baby and toddler sleep consulting company, wants to help spread the love (of sleep) to sleep deprived parents and encourage families to tackle their children's sleep issues by offering a special Valentine's Day promotion. Parents who book a consultation between February 1-14, 2013 will receive an additional week of unlimited email support, in addition to the follow up support already included in their Sleep Solution Package.

Kim Schaf, M.A.T., Founder and President of Sleep Training Solutions, was moved to offer this incentive by a new study from the University of California Berkeley that suggested a connection between sleep habits and feelings of gratitude and appreciation between married couples and romantic partners.

More than 60 couples ages 18-56 participated in the studies. In one, participants were asked to record how they slept the night before and how their sleep affected their feelings of appreciation toward their spouse or partner. With less sleep, couples felt less appreciated. In another study, couples were asked to complete problem solving tasks while being videotaped. Those particpants who had slept poorly the night before had less appreciation toward their partner and had a more difficult time valuing him or her.

Sleep deprivation puts a strain on relationships. Without enough sleep, couples often complain that they are too tired to thank their partner, they feel taken for granted, are more selfish and are less likely to be attuned to their partner's needs and mood. "There were definitely feelings of underappreciation and ingratitude between my husband and I before we sleep trained our son, " admitted Schaf. "He was 18 months old and still waking up four times each night and we could barely function! Once he had the skills to sleep through the night and we were all getting more rest, our feelings toward each other dramatically improved. Being sleep deprived can put a strain on even the strongest of relationships."

So this Valentine's Day, instead of the traditional flowers and chocolate, treat your sleep deprived sweetie to the gift of sleep. The benefits will far outlast fresh cut flowers or a pound of chocolate!

For more information about this promotion, please contact Kim Schaf at (847) 386-6285 or by email Kim(at)SleepTrainingSolutions(dot)com.

Image courtesy of stockimages / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

About Sleep Training Solutions

Sleep Training Solutions, a leading infant and child sleep consulting company, provides education and training to parents in the Chicago area and across the country through private and semi-private consultations, seminars and overnight support. Sleep problems that can be resolved include issues with bedtime, nightwakings, naptime and early rising in infants and children up through age eight. Find Sleep Training Solutions on Facebook and follow on Twitter @sleepbetterbaby.

About Kim Schaf

Kim Schaf, M.A.T., is the Founder and President of Sleep Training Solutions and the Midwest Regional Director (USA) for the Association of Professional Sleep Consultants (APSC). After completing an extensive training and mentoring program with one of the world's most respected child sleep authorities, she became a Certified Infant and Toddler Sleep Consultant and offers expert guidance to resolve behavioral sleep issues for families across the country. She provides community education on child sleep issues, leading workshops at pediatrician offices, preschools, day care centers, and new mom groups. She is also available to speak at corporations for their Corporate Wellness Initiatives. Kim has a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, is a Certified Rainbows Facilitator and is a member of the American Sleep Association, the North Suburban Children's Business Network and the Neighborhood Parents Network. She lives in a northern suburb of Chicago with her husband and two small children, both of whom are excellent sleepers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360796.htm