Giorgi Bros. Furniture Partners with San Francisco Bulls Hockey to Provide "Best Seats in the House"

Giorgi Bros, a full-service home furnishing store in San Francisco, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the San Francisco Bulls Hockey team to sponsor a "Best Seats in the House" promotional. The special promotional offers four winners at each San Francisco Bulls hockey game the opportunity to upgrade to four Stressless Leather Recliners, which will be placed right on the glass. Customers can enter to win the Best Seats in the House tickets by visiting the Giorgi Bros Furniture Showroom.

For over 30 years, Stressless leather recliner chairs have become synonymous with unmatched luxury and style. A focus on quality ergonomic innovation has resulted in a line of ultra comfortable leather reclining chairs. Stressless leather recliners are available in several different sizes to offer customers a product that is perfect for any body shape.

"We are excited to partnered with Stressless and the San Francisco Bulls to offer this exciting promotional to our customers," said Tom Giorgi, owner of Giorgi Bros. "Stop by our showroom today to try our one of the ultra comfortable Stressless leather recliners and enter to win the Best Seats in the House at the next hockey game!"

For over 80 years, Giorgio Bros has built a reputation for delivering superior customer service and high quality home furnishings. Giorgio Bros showcases over 40 Stressless Seats on the Giorgi Bros. Furniture Showroom Floor and delivers to anywhere in California.

About the company:

The latest styles are always changing, but exceptional customer service stays constant at Giorgi Bros Furniture Showrooms. In business since 1933 they are one of the San Francisco Bay Area's top rated Furniture Stores. Their enormous 50,000 square foot showroom, conveniently located in South San Francisco, displays one of the largest selections of middle to upper end furnishings in the San Francisco Bay Area. Giorgi Bros is a third generation family owned and operated business. The values of no haggle - "The Best Price First" and service that treats every customer like family have been the foundation for nearly eighty years of success. For more information visit their website at http://www.giorgibros.com.

