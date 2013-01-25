The Sun Trolley Expands Galt Link Route to Include Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital

Thanks to a $20,000 contribution, the north leg of the Sun Trolley Galt Link Route now includes a stop at Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital.

As ridership on Ft. Lauderdale's Sun Trolley continues to increase, more and more Broward businesses are pining for a stop on one of Sun Trolley's seven (7) routes. The newest addition, as of January 20, 2013 is Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital.

“We are so pleased to have Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital join our route destinations,” states Sun Trolley's Executive Director, Patricia Zeiler. “The Galt Link Route continuously ranks as one of Sun Trolley's most popular routes amongst Broward County residents and we are confident that adding Broward Health Imperial Point will only serve to increase ridership.”

Thanks to a $20,000 contribution, the north leg of the Sun Trolley Galt Link Route now includes a stop at Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital. The Galt Link Route is free for passengers and runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Galt Ocean Mile to BH Imperial Point, with stops at Coral Ridge Mall and service to the Galleria Mall.

“Diagnostic services such as CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray and digital mammography are now just a trolley ride away for residents of Galt Ocean Mile,” said Alice Taylor, the hospital's chief executive officer. “The partnership also means increased access to dozens of physicians in various specialties whose offices are located on the hospital's campus.”

Sun Trolley's wave and ride service accommodated over 32,000 passengers in the month of December 2012 alone. Passengers simply flag the driver anywhere along the route to board. Once aboard, the fare is either free or 50¢ for one trip and $2 for all day, hop-on-hop off service. The Sun Trolley Tracker, a new mobile app for Android and iPhone users, provides real time location of all trolleys.

To download printable route maps, the mobile app or to learn more visit http://www.suntrolley.com or call (954) 761-3543. Like what SunTrolley is doing? Show it at facebook.com/sun-trolley.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Serving Fort Lauderdale's residents and visitors since 1993, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA) manages the Sun Trolley and administers the community bus service of the City of Fort Lauderdale. In addition to managing five routes, TMA oversees a carpooling service with incentives for employees who elect to carpool, connects Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods to Broward County Transit and TriRail, and coordinates employee transit programs in local businesses. For more info visit http://www.suntrolley.com.

