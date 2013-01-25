PeopleAdmin and JobTarget Co-host Webcast Discussing Talent Acquisition

PeopleAdmin Hear it from a Peer! webcast scheduled for January 30 at 1pm CT.

PeopleAdmin, the leading provider of on-demand talent management solutions for higher education and government, will co-host a webcast with JobTarget, the leading provider of technology that powers job websites and career centers, entitled “Better Faculty. Better Students; how OneClick enables you to reach the best candidates online.”

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AACU) states that the goal of colleges and universities across the country is to find the best ways of attracting and retaining quality students and that success begins with attracting and retaining quality faculty. But what are the best ways? How do you know if you are placing your openings on the right job boards? How do you know if you are reaching the best candidates?

Bill Fanning, VP of Employer Sales at JobTarget, will lead the discussion regarding how the OneClick Recruitment Advertising Distribution platform can empower institutions to reach the right candidates that will help achieve strategic goals. OneClick recommends job boards and niche media sites for open positions. This allows an institution to pinpoint sites that connect with the specific candidate requirements quickly and more efficiently, for all areas including faculty recruitment.

Webcast Details

Complimentary Webcast: “Better Faculty. Better Students; how OneClick enables you to reach the best candidates online,” featuring David F. Brown, Senior Talent Acquisition Strategist for University of Southern California, and Angela Middleton, Senior Human Resources Recruiter for Bentley University.



Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Time: 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm CST

Register Now

Brown and Middleton both have intimate knowledge of employment systems across all aspects of talent acquisition and how those systems work together to create a recruiting platform that identifies the best candidate for their respective universities.

Attendees will learn how to:



Dramatically extend the reach to any public facing website available

Identify and post to any new job board and see the results immediately

Utilize a tool to connect with the right qualified talent fast, and make key hires happen

About PeopleAdmin

Founded in 2000, PeopleAdmin leads the way in providing web-based talent management solutions for higher education and government. PeopleAdmin solutions enable clients to automate and simplify the hiring process, manage position descriptions and classifications, improve candidate communication and selection, drive a compliant, defensible process and improve reporting methods. Our offering includes applicant tracking, position management, onboarding and performance management. Delivered through a software-as-a-service model, PeopleAdmin solutions are rapidly deployed, easy-to-use and supported through a world-class customer service organization. More than 700 leading organizations throughout North America use PeopleAdmin solutions to gain talent management efficiencies while minimizing risk.

About JobTarget

JobTarget makes the complex processes of finding jobs and recruiting talent more efficient with technology that powers job websites and career centers, and technology that helps employers advertise jobs where they will attract the most qualified talent. More than one thousand organizations, including professional and trade associations, publishers, world-class companies and entrepreneurs, rely on JobTarget's best-in-class technology, generous economics and unmatched service and expertise, to power their career centers. Thousands of employers, recruitment firms and recruitment ad agencies use JobTarget to quickly find new sources of job candidates, post their of jobs in front of them, and accurately measure the results to improve recruitment advertising effectiveness. For more information visit http://www.jobtarget.com.

.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359902.htm