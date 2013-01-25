EBSCO Publishing Releases Newest Digital Archive Database from Arte Público Press and the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Project

The New Archive Database is the Only Digital Collection to Focus Exclusively on the Literary and Cultural History of the Latino-Hispanic Population in the United States

The Latino-Hispanic American Experience: Leaders, Writers, and Thinkers, is latest digital archival database to be released by EBSCO Publishing (EBSCO). This database provides a three-themed collection of almost 300,000 pages chronicling Latino-Hispanic civil rights leaders, religious thinkers, and women writers in the United States from the late 19th to mid 20th century.

Curated by the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Project at the University of Houston, this one-of-a kind archival database is produced through a partnership with Arte Público, the nation's largest and most established publisher of contemporary and recovered literature by U.S. Latina and Latino authors. EBSCO Publishing's Vice President of Product Management Mike Laddin says this is the only digital collection to focus exclusively on the literary and cultural history of the Latino-Hispanic population in what is now the United States. “The Latino-Hispanic American Experience Leaders, Writers, and Thinkers is comprised of rare and unique content, some now lost or destroyed, so in many cases the content only exists in this digital collection.”

The archive features in-depth materials on major civil rights leaders and organizations, prominent religious figures, and pioneering Latina writers and poets. Content includes over 50 diverse archival and manuscript collections containing rare materials and personal documents, photographs, membership records, meeting minutes, sermons, flyers, correspondence, draft manuscripts, dramatic scripts, as well as historical accounts, legends, essays, and more from the Depression-era New Mexico Writer's Project. In addition, it contains more than 100 unique newspapers, including rare anarchist newspapers of the early 20th century as well as 160 rare books.

The archives is made up of 80% Spanish content and 20% English content that is indexed and searchable in Spanish and English.

Designed for colleges and universities with programs in Latino-Hispanic Studies, American History, Civil Rights, Law, Government, Women's Studies, Literature, Arts, Political Science, and Journalism, these archives make available hundreds of thousands of literary pieces, including essays, autobiographies, diaries, and letters never before accessible. “The emergence of this recovered literature will broaden and enrich the curriculum across the Humanities, from the study of the Spanish language to the way we view history,” explains Dr. Nicolás Kanellos, founder and director of Arte Público Press and director of the Recovery Project.

The Latino-Hispanic American Experience is also suitable for public libraries as an excellent source of Spanish language content, with historic and cultural relevance for AP high school/undergraduate students, librarians and researchers.

The Latino-Hispanic American Experience: Leaders, Writers, and Thinkers is available through the state-of-the art EBSCOhost® Content Viewer, specifically designed to meet the needs of scholars and researchers by enabling them to navigate historical content in new ways. The interface was designed to allow researchers to navigate historical content in a manner that is fast, natural and preserves the serendipity involved in doing historical research. EBSCOhost Content Viewer replicates the experience of browsing and reading original archival material while also allowing users to explore, manipulate, collect, take notes, and export content.

This digital collection adds to a growing collection of historical digital archives from EBSCO Publishing.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLatino/Hispanicexp/prweb10359497.htm