SimpleSignal's Video Conferencing Team Receives RealPresence Environment Certification from Polycom

SimpleSignal Continues Significant Commitment of Resources to Hosted Video Communication and Collaboration as a Key Initiative for 2013.

SimpleSignal, Inc., the leading service provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) for business, today announced RealPresence Environment Certification from Polycom, Inc., the global leader in open standards-based unified communications and collaboration. SimpleSignal Channel Managers: Scott Davidson, Ira Feuerstein, Shannon Martin, Ryan McDowell, and Jeff Sexton, along with the company's Executive Vice President, Michael Sterl, were acknowledged by Polycom as Qualified Representatives of the RealPresence video conferencing solution.

“As part of our strategic partnership with Polycom, we feel this certification allows our channel managers to provide best in class service not only to our existing customers but also to our channel partners and their customers,” said Michael Sterl. “As we continue to improve SimpleSignal's Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering, it is critical that all members of our team understand the interoperability of the Polycom RealPresence environment with our service.”

The RealPresence Environment Sales Track, presented by Polycom University, provides a comprehensive overview of the RealPresence environment including immersive telepresence, desktop and mobile applications, as well as an overview of the supported video endpoints. Additionally, the course provides detailed information regarding various financing options from Polycom.

Polycom University offers targeted training content delivered by the company's team of highly-skilled instructors and can be deployed in a classroom setting, which is available live online as well, or as a self-paced online program. Each track for product-based courses provides a blend of both instructor lectures and presentations and hands-on exercises. This dynamic blend of educational techniques equips students with valuable product knowledge, solution-based problem resolution and a complete understanding of the video collaboration systems.

About SimpleSignal

SimpleSignal is an enterprise hosted PBX and cloud-based Unified Communications service provider, delivering voice, video, and mobile communications to thousands of satisfied business customers globally. The company provides the most innovative and advanced mobile/video PBX capabilities in the industry, and is one of the first companies ever to extend video PBX telephony over iPads, iPhones, and Android mobile devices that can connect with any brand of video conferencing equipment. For more information, visit http://www.simplesignal.com, check out the company blog at http://www.simplesignal.com/blog, or connect at facebook.com/simplesignal and twitter.com/simplesignal.

About Polycom

Polycom is the global leader in open standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration, trusted by more than 415,000 customers around the world. Polycom solutions are powered by the Polycom® RealPresence® Platform, comprehensive software infrastructure and rich APIs that interoperate with the broadest set of communication, business, mobile and cloud applications and devices to deliver secure face-to-face video collaboration in any environment. Polycom and its ecosystem of over 7,000 partners provide truly unified communications solutions that deliver the best user experience, highest multi-vendor interoperability, and lowest TCO. Visit http://www.polycom.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn how we're pushing the greatness of human collaboration forward.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359470.htm