EBSCO Publishing Increases E-book Content for Academic Libraries

Over 110,000 e-books Now Available in eBook Academic Collection™

eBooks on EBSCOhost® from EBSCO Publishing (EBSCO) continues to grow as thousands of e-books have been added to the eBook Academic Collection™ —increasing the number of e-books to more than 112,000. eBook Academic Collection supplies full-text e-books covering a broad spectrum of academic subjects from technology, science and engineering to the humanities and social sciences.

Since its release, eBook Academic Collection has continued to grow and offers academic institutions a vast array of e-books to complement their collections. The breadth of multidisciplinary e-book titles available in this collection enables students and researchers to find information relevant to their research needs.

EBSCO Publishing's Senior Director of eBook Products, Ken Breen says this collection is re-inventing the e-book subscription model in the academic space with its size and more importantly, the quality of publishers and titles. “We know there is a large demand for e-books at the academic level and we wanted to create a collection that would meet the needs of every student. For this reason we have, and will continue to, expand the collection. We also have a librarian-informed selection policy in place that ensures that each title is of high quality and relevant to the academic market. As a result, eBook Academic Collection has been very well received in the marketplace today.”

eBook Academic Collection is offered on an annual subscription basis with unlimited access to the content, and unlimited downloads if the library makes them available. Each title is offered with unlimited users allowing more users access to each title in the collection. As with all e-books available from EBSCO, eBook Academic Collection is integrated and works seamlessly with all EBSCOhost® content. Users will be able to search the collection on its own or side-by-side with other EBSCOhost databases.

Annual subscription is one of the ways EBSCO enables libraries to add e-books to their collection. Libraries are also offered a growing number of purchase and lease options as well as patron driven options. E-books are available on an individual basis as well as in Subject Sets, Featured Collections and Custom Collections. eBooks on EBSCOhost represents a deep collection of e-book content that is accessible via a variety of devices. eBooks on EBSCOhost are provided with no markups and no fees and can be ordered through the EBSCOhost® Collection Manager or YBP's GOBI3 allowing libraries more freedom to make purchasing decisions More information about eBooks on EBSCOhost is available at: http://www.ebscohost.com/ebooks.

About EBSCO Publishing

EBSCO Publishing is the producer of EBSCOhost®, the world's premier for-fee online research service, including full-text databases, subject indexes, point-of-care medical reference, historical digital archives, and e-books. The company provides more than 375 databases and more than 350,000 e-books. Through a library of tens of thousands of full-text journals and magazines from renowned publishers, EBSCO serves the content needs of all researchers (Academic, Medical, K-12, Public Library, Corporate, Government, etc.). EBSCO is also the provider of EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS), which provides each institution with a fast, single search box for its entire collection, offering deeper indexing and more full-text searching of journals and magazines than any other discovery service (http://www.ebscohost.com/discovery). For more information, visit the EBSCO Publishing Web site at: http://www.ebscohost.com. EBSCO Publishing is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013ebook/collection/prweb10359431.htm