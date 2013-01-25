EBSCO Publishing Releases Art Source™ – The Definitive Source for Art and Architecture Information

Includes Over 600 Full-Text Journals and 220 Full Text Books Relating To All Fields of Art and Architecture

EBSCO Publishing (EBSCO) has released the definitive full-text resource for the study of art and architecture, Art Source™. Developed from a merger of high-quality databases from EBSCO Publishing and H.W. Wilson, Art Source covers a broad range of subjects from fine, decorative and commercial art to various areas of architecture and architectural design.

Art Source includes full text for over 600 high-quality journals and 230 books. The database also offers podcasts from leading museums on artists and individual works of art, an image collection of over 63,000 images, art reproduction records and provides strong international coverage including periodicals published in French, German, Spanish and Dutch.

The database was designed for use by a diverse audience including art scholars, artists, designers, students and general researchers. Art Source will appeal to each of these audience members due to the breadth of specific subjects including:



Advertising Art

Antiques

Archaeology

Architecture and Architectural History

Art History

Contemporary Art

Costume Design

Crafts

Decorative Arts

Folk Art

Graphic Arts

Industrial Design

Interior Design

Landscape Architecture

Motion Pictures

Museology

Non-Western Art

Painting

Photography

Pottery

Printmaking

Sculpture

Television

Textiles

Video

Art Source is a combination of all the A&I and full-text records in H.W. Wilson's Art Full Text and Art Index Retrospective: 1929-1984. In addition there is all the unique A&I and full-text content from Art and Architecture Complete™, plus an additional 100 full text titles not available on any other EBSCOhost® database.

EBSCO and H.W. Wilson merged in 2011 in what was viewed by the companies as an ideal match. The acquisition led directly to heightening the value and quality of EBSCO and Wilson resources as well as the creation of a line of source products, including Art Source. EBSCO has released additional source products focusing on specific subject matter over the past few months.

