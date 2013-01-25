Senior Home Care Provider, Reliable Caregivers Welcomed New Employee in January

Reliable Caregivers is excited to announce the addition of Vicki Paul, LVN to the Care Management team.

Reliable Caregivers senior home care is excited to announce the addition of Vicki Paul, LVN to the Care Management team. Vicki has been in Home Care service in the Bay Area since 1982 and has gained extensive experience in supervision and executive administration. She has worked in a variety of positions with focuses ranging from Rehabilitation to Hospice care. Vicki will begin on January 23, 2013.

Vicki brings with her a well-established community of resources that insures quality care management for all of her clients. She prides herself on the promise that she makes to all of the caregivers under her supervision – “I will never ask you to do anything that I would not do myself.” She is dedicated to seeing that her clients can “Age in Place” with dignity, safety, and with the highest quality of care. Vicki has been an American Cancer Society volunteer for over 20 years. She is currently the Regional Council Chair of the Greater Bay Region, as well as Cancer Prevention Study 3, Lead Volunteer. Vicki is the recipient of the 2012 ACS Patient Courage Award for the Greater Bay Area/Redwood California Division.

“Adding Vicki Paul to our Care Management team completes the continuum of care that we are able to offer our clients by having an LVN, a Licensed Social Worker, and a Gerontologist on the team. I have the greatest respect for Vicki personally, and for her extensive experience in the elder care industry," said a representative for Reliable Caregivers.

In-home caregiving services have gained popularity over nursing homes, which used to be one of the only viable options for older adults in need of assistance. With elder care services, people can now manage and maintain the best possible quality of life during the aging process. Finding a trustworthy caregiving agency can be a daunting experience, especially for adult children who live away from their parents. It's extremely important to find a trusted, reputable and established company at this important life juncture. There are many aspects to caring for older adults, who are often at their most vulnerable. The Care Management team at Reliable Caregivers does a full assessment of the caregiving needs of each individual, and develops a formal plan of care. Caregiver interviews are set up so that the client can select the caregiver(s) they prefer. The Care Manager monitors each case, staying in close touch with the family or trust officer, and any doctor involved in their care. Systematic follow-up home visits are also part of the care plan, and included in the rates. This sets Reliable Caregivers apart from other agencies.

About the company:

Reliable Caregivers offers highly personalized senior care with unrivaled standards throughout the Bay Area. Its experienced caregivers enable individuals to maintain their daily routine, while nourishing dignity and prolonging an enthusiasm for life. From hourly care to full-time care, its home care services can be customized to meet a client's needs. Reliable Caregivers offers senior care, in-home care, non-medical home care and more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358939.htm