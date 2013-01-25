Replicon Named As Finalist In 2013 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Replicon was named a finalist today in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winner.

The awards are presented by the Stevie(R) Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word "crowned," the final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Monday, February 25 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

More than 1,100 entries from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted to this year's competition, an increase of 10 percent over 2012. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 120 professionals from all over the world who acted as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 30 categories for customer service and contact center professionals, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 41 categories for sales and business development professionals, including Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year, and Sales Department of the Year; and categories that recognize new products and services, and solution providers.

Replicon's finalist nomination for Customer Service Department of the Year is the result of significant investment in building a world-class, global customer service and support team. Replicon's customer support team manages more than 6,000 customer cases a quarter with a high same-day closure rate of 87 percent. As a result, Replicon is helping to define the industry standard for delivering outstanding customer experience by consistently maintaining an average customer satisfaction rate of 97 percent for the past year and a half.

"Replicon is honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our relentless focus and attention to delivering a phenomenal customer experience," said Suresh Kuppahally, senior vice president of Customer Success at Replicon. "Our no-hassle approach to delivering easy-to-use time and expense management software in the cloud rests largely on our ability to ensure a great experience at every engagement with our products, and our customer services team contributes to taking us from just good to great."

More than 100 members of several specialized judging committees will determine Stevie Award placements from among the finalists during final judging, which will take place January 28 - February 8.

"Many of our preliminary judges have commented about the high quality of the entries the competition received this year," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "Our final judges will have a challenging but rewarding task, to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze placements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of finalists in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Replicon

Replicon is the leading provider of cloud-based time sheet software with over 1.5 million users in 70 countries. For over 15 years, Replicon has empowered thousands of companies of all sizes to increase their productivity and profitability by providing hassle-free time and expense management capabilities and superior customer service. Our growing suite of fully-integrated applications provides a complete solution for any time tracking need including professional services, IT chargebacks, project costing,time & attendance, time off and more.

Replicon's clients include Ernst & Young, Cornell University, Health Canada, Shell, Verizon, Ferrari and Amazon. For more information about Replicon's products and services, contact Replicon at 1-877-662-2519 (US/Canada only), send an email to info(at)replicon(dot)com, or visit http://www.replicon.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 7th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include the BusinessTalkRadio Network and ValueSelling Associates.

# # # #

