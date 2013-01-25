Kate Aspen® 2013 Favor Collection Highlights the Latest Wedding Trends

New favors include vintage inspired items and expanded party favors in 2013

Kate Aspen®, the leading designer and manufacturer of uniquely beautiful, affordably priced favors for weddings, bridal showers, and baby showers introduces more than 60 new items. Favors are targeted to the bride or party/shower host seeking more sophisticated, better-quality favors at affordable prices. The 2013 favor collection features fresh takes on classic wedding themes, highlights popular wedding trends, while also introducing unique party favors sure to complement any special celebration.

New favors include a rustic inspired assortment, the classically themed “XO Hugs & Kisses Collection”, a focus on the new chalkboard paint trend, and owl themed party accessories. All items pack a big “wow” factor and affordable price points.

Winter 2013 introduction highlights include:



"Rustic Collection": A variety of products inspired by nature; the forest, woodland creatures, wildlife, and even vintage inspired elements. Favors include “Rustic Renaissance” Burlap Favor Bags, “Rustic Romance” Photo Frame, and “Love Birds” Tea light candle.

"XO Collection": Love and affection are the themes of this collection! Brand new for 2013, the XO collection from Kate Aspen features an elegant bookmark, ceramic salt and pepper shakers, bottle opener, bottle stopper, votive set, and luggage tag.

Chalkboard Paint Trend: A vintage trend that can be downright chic! Brides and event planners are using chalkboards in so many ways—with five unique designs, Kate Aspen has the "chalkboard" favor sure to fit any wedding style! Use chalk to write guests' names or a special message on stylish favor jars, adorable tin pails, tea light holders, frames, and coasters.

Party Accessories: Whoooo's throwing a party? Kate Aspen's Owl themed party favors and accessories are perfect for year round celebrations, a birthday party, or even a baby shower. Whimsical owl shaped favor boxes, mini candles, place card holders, and colorful luggage tags are sure to make your celebration a hoot!

KATE ASPEN is a leading designer and manufacturer of favors for weddings, bridal showers, and baby showers as well as bridesmaid gifts. The Atlanta-based company delivers affordably priced, beautifully designed, incomparably packaged favors that are gift-ready. Kate Aspen sells to online and brick-and-mortar retailers worldwide. Visit KateAspen.com to see the entire collection.