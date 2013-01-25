Kate Aspen® 2013 Favor Collection Highlights the Latest Wedding Trends

New favors include vintage inspired items and expanded party favors in 2013
Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) January 25, 2013
Kate Aspen®, the leading designer and manufacturer of uniquely beautiful, affordably priced favors for weddings, bridal showers, and baby showers introduces more than 60 new items. Favors are targeted to the bride or party/shower host seeking more sophisticated, better-quality favors at affordable prices. The 2013 favor collection features fresh takes on classic wedding themes, highlights popular wedding trends, while also introducing unique party favors sure to complement any special celebration.
New favors include a rustic inspired assortment, the classically themed “XO Hugs & Kisses Collection”, a focus on the new chalkboard paint trend, and owl themed party accessories. All items pack a big “wow” factor and affordable price points.
Winter 2013 introduction highlights include:
About Kate Aspen®:
KATE ASPEN is a leading designer and manufacturer of favors for weddings, bridal showers, and baby showers as well as bridesmaid gifts. The Atlanta-based company delivers affordably priced, beautifully designed, incomparably packaged favors that are gift-ready. Kate Aspen sells to online and brick-and-mortar retailers worldwide. Visit KateAspen.com to see the entire collection.
