CTMS Travel Acquires Hume Travel

Acquisition to increase travel management services and support for Canadian business

Corporate Travel Management Solutions (ctms) announced today the acquisition of Hume Travel Corporation, a leading corporate and leisure travel agency located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"The combination of Hume's experienced travel counsellors, expertise and industry knowledge with ctms' global reach and award winning customer service will allow ctms to provide travel management solutions, both business and leisure, to our growing network of clients across Canada," said Tom Osovitzki, CEO of ctms Travel.

Fueled by demand for streamlined, cost effective travel business travel solutions, the corporate travel industry has seen tremendous growth over the last several years. This growth has spurred demand for innovative services to help source and manage the most complex travel needs so business can focus on what is important to them.

"Joining ctms is a significant step for our employees and clients," says Ken Hume, President of Hume Travel. "As part of ctms, we will have access to an array of technologies and support services allowing us to offer turnkey solutions to clients in Western Canada."

ctms and Hume Travel will be merged into one structure over the next year. Customers will not be affected by the acquisition and will not incur any change in their current service level.

About ctms Travel

Corporate Travel Management Solutions (ctms) is an award winning travel management company with a reputation for dedication and personal service, combined with a global reach. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto Ontario, ctms Travel offers a comprehensive range of integrated travel management services for business travel and events providing clients with the technology and service to manage their business travel with maximum efficiency. With offices in Canada, US, UK, Russia, and Brazil, ctms has the resources to provide a wide array of travel management solutions for both small and large organizations. For more information, visit http://www.ctmstravel.com.

