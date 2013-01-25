Antennas Direct Reinvents the Multi-Directional Antenna with the DB8e

Flexible-aiming outdoor HDTV antenna offers long-range solution for challenging markets

Over the last 10 years, Antennas Direct, a St. Louis-based antenna company, has made a name for themselves by manufacturing HDTV antennas that employ groundbreaking technology for today's TV audience. Antennas Direct is now accepting pre-orders exclusively through http://www.antennasdirect.com for their latest creation – the all-new DB8e. This multi-directional antenna combines the compact size of the already-popular DB4e bowtie with the extreme beamwidth of the long-range DB8, thus forming one of the most powerful multi-directional, flexible aiming outdoor HDTV antennas available on the market.

“We first previewed this antenna at CEDIA and were overwhelmed by the response,” said Richard Schneider, president of Antennas Direct. “The DB8e is truly the first of its kind. It will allow people living in challenging markets to target transmitting towers from multiple directions without sacrificing signal strength.”

With its added gain of 17.4 dBI and signal range of over 70 miles, this new extended long-range antenna is not only powerful enough to pick up a transmitter from a great distance, but offers the flexibility to turn in a 360 degree loop to target transmitting towers from any direction. The unsurpassed signal strength virtually eliminates a majority of the signal obstacles that come with an attic installation, making the DB8e reliable and cost–efficient.

“Once again we have designed an antenna that will solve a problem that other antenna manufacturers have not been able to crack,” said Schneider. “With the addition of the DB8e to our stable of products, we now offer an OTA solution for even the most challenging environments.”

Pre-order the all-new DB8e antenna exclusively at http://www.antennasdirect.com. Antennas Direct will make a limited number of evaluation units available to tech writers and bloggers upon request. Units will ship in February 2013.

About Antennas Direct

Antennas Direct is the leader in antenna technology, reinventing the antenna for the digital era. With a heritage in over-the-air antennas specifically tuned for core DTV frequencies, Antennas Direct has invested major resources into the discovery and implementation of new antenna designs for digital reception. Founded in 2003, the firm is a member of the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame and Future of TV Coalition. Visit antennasdirect.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354505.htm