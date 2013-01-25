The National Society of Leadership and Success Chapter at Southeastern Louisiana University Registered 250 People for the DNA Collection Program Which is Half Way To Goal

The National Society of Leadership and Success today announced its chapter at Southeastern Louisiana University has registered 250 people within the Be the Match national registry database, a national program to recruit potential bone marrow donors for patients diagnosed with leukemia and other life-threatening blood diseases.

The partnership program is called “Swabbin'4 Robin” in honor and support of Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, Southeastern Louisiana 1983 graduate. Ms. Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplactic syndrome, a rare blood disorder, and received a bone marrow transplant from her sister. “Swabbin'” refers to the DNA collection method that requires a simple cheek swab. Once the swabs are collected the information is coded into a national database of potential donors.

Whitney Christy, Student President of the Society chapter at Southeastern Louisiana University, is spearheading this new student-led project with the help of her Society chapter members. Christy has a personal investment in this new partnership, as her father was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant from his younger sister in 2002. According to Christy, there is a particular need for African American donors.

The Society is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The Society offers life-changing lectures from the nation's leading presenters and a community where like-minded success oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The Society also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world. The guiding question we established to shape all the important decisions the organization makes is: "Are we helping the greatest number of people in the greatest way?"

Whitney's goal is to help educate the campus and the general public about the need for potential donors and to sponsor at least one DNA collection event at competitions of all Southeastern athletic teams and student events in order to encourage to participate, as this is a year-long program.

“African Americans are more genetically diverse than those of other heritages, so it is more difficult to find a donor match,” Christy said. “This is why my goal when I started this academic year was to register at least 500 people into the national registry. I am overwhelmed that to date we registered 250.”

Christy's primary goals are to help educate both her campus and the general public about the need for potential donors, and to sponsor at least one DNA collection event at LSU athletic competitions. For more information, go the web page of http://southeastern.edu/swabbin4robin or on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/Swabbin4Robin

About Be the Match

As Be The Match®, they operate the Be The Match Registry®, the world's largest listing of potential marrow donors and raise funds to help provide transplants to all patients through the Be The Match Foundation®. They also match patients with donors, educate health care professionals and conduct research through our research arm, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR), so more lives can be saved. Learn more http://marrow.org/Join/Join_the_Registry.aspx

About The National Society of Leadership and Success

The National Society of Leadership and Success was founded in 2001 to build leaders who make a better world. As of today, The National Society of Leadership and Success provides these stellar attributes to more than 247,000 members nationwide and to more than 340 active college chapters who embody this mission, and serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world. For more information, please visit http://www.societyleadership.org.

