Business Telephone Contracts Can No Longer be "Rolled Over", Prompting Many Businesses to Find New, Less Expensive Provider's Reports AAS

AAS has noticed a strong growth in the number of UK based companies using its business telecoms comparison service since the beginning of January, when it became possible for any company to switch provider as telecoms contracts are no longer allowed to be rolled over by service providers.

“AAS has noticed a strong growth in the number of UK based companies using its business telecoms comparison service since the beginning of January, when it became possible for any company to switch providers as telecoms contracts are no longer allowed to be rolled over by service providers.” Reports Jo Brookes of Allaboutsavings.co.uk.

Jo continues “Help is now on hand for any companies looking to seek assistance with a range of utility bills, particularly business telecoms. Whether or not it is a small amount of bills or a more significant level, http://www.allaboutsavings.co.uk/business-telecoms/ has been created for this very reason and their new website design makes it extremely easy for businesses to acquire the correct assistance.

With the recession still lingering over British companies as well as consumers, bills are something that can make or break finances. Keeping on top of these effectively can enhance the business model considerably. This does however take resources and time away from the actual function of your business – this is why All About Savings can save you valuable cash. With the actual amounts being charged for all sorts of utilities, not least business telecoms, this kind of help is proving more and more popular amongst the more prudent business proprietors out there.”

Another key factor when it comes to business telecoms is that an OFCOM ruling means that telephone contracts can no longer continue on a rolling basis. This means that businesses can shop around the suppliers far more easily and can achieve a far greater level of flexibility. All About Savings pride themselves on the fact that they can find the very best option for your particular business and the needs you have.

To learn more about business telecoms and how All About Savings can find the perfect solution for your companysimply visit the site by clicking the link.If you would rather speak to a business bill specialist, just call 0845 1948 625 today. Finally, you can fill out the no obligation form at the site to receive a call back.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352682.htm