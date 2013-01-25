Dragons Electric expanding operations in Onondaga and Schenectady Counties

Dragons Electric is increasing advertising to bring their part time employees to full time. Dragons Electric is a full service electrical contracting company focusing on residential wiring. The company currently has 5 part time employees. They are looking to expand operations to sustain a crew of full time employees. Dragons Electric will be starting a door hanger campaign. This will allow the company to go door to door, introduce their company to potential clients, and increase market awareness for the company and the products and services they offer. The door hanger campaign will start near the end of January. As well as distributing door hangers, Dragons Electric will do more to promote themselves on social media. Dragons Electric can be found on Facebook and Twitter. Along with the new avenues of marketing Dragons Electric will pursue some of the older networking options like joining building organizations and the local chamber of commerce. The company is expecting this marketing push to bring in enough visits to hire their current staff on full time, as well as buy needed equipment such as commercial vans and specialty tools. If all goes well the company plans to add 1 van to each of their three branches in the upcoming year.

Dragons Electric offers exceptional quality at a fair price. If you have an electrical project let the professionals at Dragons Electric help you with your needs, Services offered include: Service Upgrades, Service calls, Landscape Lighting, Kitchen Remodel wiring, New Construction Wiring, Old Construction wiring, and Service Agreements.

