Paramount Technologies Announces the Certification of WorkPlace eProcurement Solution with Myappsanywhere.

Paramount Technologies announced today the certification of the WorkPlace eProcurement solution for Myappsanywhere.

Powered by NetStandard and its privately owned, SSAE 16 Type II attested data center, Myappsanywhere is one of the nation's largest Microsoft Certified Resellers and a leader in hosting services for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs including GP, NAV, and SL.

Certified for Myappsanywhere is a software product test for ISV solutions that integrate with Microsoft Dynamics products. The certification provides assurance that WorkPlace eProcurement application functions properly in the Myappsanywhere environment.

By achieving the Certified for Myappsanywhere seal of approval, clients are assured that WorkPlace eProcurement:



Is thoroughly tested to successfully operate within the Myappsanywhere Cloud environment

Can meet regulatory compliance

Is used and recommended by other companies

WorkPlace eProcurement improves purchasing processes by streamlining the procurement process, thus reducing unauthorized spending and eliminating redundant purchases while enabling businesses to take greater advantage of order points and volume discounts. Reporting analytics help to protect businesses from excessive spending in inventory, capital projects, services, fixed assets, SG&A expenses and IT procurement, providing businesses with tight cost control measures that reach across all arms of the business.

A cloud implementation of WorkPlace - seamlessly integrated with a hosted or on premise Microsoft Dynamics ERP - allows Myappsanywhere clients to deploy the eProcurement solution rapidly, without additional IT infrastructure investments and support cost. WorkPlace is available at a competitive, add-on price on a month-by-month basis.

About Paramount Technologies

Paramount Technologies is a leading global provider of web-enabled spend management and workflow automation solutions delivering reduced transaction costs and enhanced process efficiencies to midmarket and enterprise organizations through the automation of procurement, requisition, project, inventory management, and time and expense transactions. The WorkPlace suite of products is universally accessible from any browser-enabled device and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics, Sage and other financial systems. Established in 1995, Paramount is a private company headquartered in Walled Lake, MI with offices in Jacksonville, FL., Atlanta, GA., and Princeton, NJ.

About Myappsanywhere

Myappsanywhere provides Clarity in the Cloud to small and mid-sized businesses with an integrated suite of hosted Microsoft Dynamics business solutions that improve cost efficiencies and help businesses gain agility for growth. Myappsanywhere's business solutions can be customized to accommodate unique work flows and are enhanced by dozens of available Independent Software Vendor applications. Myappsanywhere boasts a 99.999% network uptime guarantee with an unequalled service availability record, an SSAE 16 attested environment and privately owned, U.S.-based data center facilities. Launched in 2008, Myappsanywhere is NetStandard's nationwide cloud offering sold through Microsoft channel partners. For more information, visit http://www.myappsanywhere.com.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Paramount Technologies, Inc.

1374 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390-3765 USA

marketing(at)paramounttechnologies(dot)com

