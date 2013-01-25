Australia is Now Hot on the List for Delta Travel Center Members in Valencia

Delta Travel in Valencia is now offering specials for members to visit Australia.

Delta Travel in Valencia is now offering specials deals for travel to Australia for members of their private travel club.

According to Delta Travel Agent George Awelli, "Australia is what we consider a dream vacation. Most people only get out there once in a lifetime, if that. It's just a long flight from where we live here in the United States. And our company is really great about finding the best deals to vacation destinations such as Australia."

Delta Travel is a private club designed for those who travel and want to get the most for their money. To become a member, one must attend a sales presentation and join that day to get the best package deals for their money.

To go to Australia, airfares are lowest from mid-April to late August -- the best time to visit the Red Centre, the Top End, and the Great Barrier Reef. When it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere, Australia is basking in the Southern Hemisphere's summer, and vice versa. Midwinter in Australia is July and August, and the hottest months are November through March. Remember, unlike in the northern hemisphere, the farther south you go in Australia, the colder it gets. October through March (summer) is just too hot, too humid, or too wet. Try to avoid Australia from Boxing Day (Dec 26) to the end of January, when Aussies take their summer vacations.

To book a trip to Australia, one must be a member of Delta travel and their dues up to date.

