GoBankingRates.com Report Reveals Benefits of Declaring Bankruptcy as Expired Payroll Tax Cuts Cause Workers to Struggle Financially

Declaring bankruptcy is an unfortunate reality for some Americans in the country, and with the expiration of the payroll tax cuts effective now, Americans must examine their financial options. A new guide from http://www.GoBankingRates.com explains to consumers how to declare bankruptcy in 2013, and uncovers how such a move financially benefits those struggling with a smaller paycheck each month.

The tax changes that went into effect at the start of 2013 have a dire impact for Americans who are finding it difficult to makes ends meet.

According to Lending Tree, “A 2% change might not sound like a lot, but if you earn $50,000 it comes to $1,000 a year—about the size of the average American mortgage payment.”

The latest financial guide issued by Go Banking Rates, a leading personal finance authority, explains how individuals strapped for cash after the tax adjustment and are hounded by debtors can alleviate their financial woes by declaring bankruptcy.

In its report, New Jersey bankruptcy attorney, John W. Hargrave of John Hargrave and Associates, shares his expert insight into how to declare bankruptcy in the New Year and the advantages of doing so for individuals with no other option.

“One of the biggest benefits of bankruptcy is the automatic stay, which works against virtually all creditors,” Hargrave explains.

The automatic stay, Hargrave shares, relieves individuals from harassing phone calls and mail, as well as stops any pending lawsuits.

Additional suggestions within the guide on how to declare bankruptcy are contacting a lawyer immediately for counsel and assistance, and compiling a household budget before declaring bankruptcy to ensure that no other alternatives exist.

