Memory Chest Memorials Will Donate 50% of All January 27th, 2013 Sales to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the online memorial website Memory Chest Memorials plans to donate half of all sales collected on Jan. 27, 2013 to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

Memory Chest Memorials, an Internet-based memorial website, helps people make connections with friends and family members in the wake of losing a loved one. In addition to providing a much needed support network for people in bereavement, the website gives back to the international community by donating a portion of its proceeds to a variety of important charities.

Memorychestmemorials.com supports causes like the Holocaust Memorial Museum at regular intervals throughout the year. The company invites the public to visit its website on Jan. 27, 2013, and consider joining the effort to provide support to Washington DC's Holocaust Memorial Museum.

About International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

In 2005 on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of many Nazi concentration camps by allied forces, the United Nations General Assembly established International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Assembly selected Jan. 27 for International Holocaust Remembrance Day because it marks the anniversary in which the Soviet Army liberated the largest Nazi camps—Auschwitz and Birkenau—in 1945.

Created to honor and remember victims of the Holocaust, this special day also serves to educate future generations about the atrocities that were committed against humanity and to prevent future genocidal acts across the world.

About Memory Chest Memorials:

Memory Chest Memorials offers interactive features that allow the bereaved to make a deeper connection with loved ones. Along with creating a standard memorial, users can share memories with one another, create slideshows and post videos or photographs. Memory Chest Memorials also offers a “Family Tree” option in which users can come together to create and preserve their family heritage and ancestry.

