Newly Launched Facebook App Available Through Ethan Kosmin Gives Social Media Solution To Insurance Quotes

New app reflects rising trend in social media business integration, making insurance quotes easier than ever.

Ethan Kosmin, who's My Agent Ethan Nationwide Insurance website has been sending ripples through the insurance industry for its social media oriented design choices, has once again proved he is on the leading edge of 21st century business integration by launching a Facebook App that allows customers to get insurance quotes in minutes.

Since Facebook became a commercially traded entity in 2012, many businesses have been looking at how to leverage the incredible popularity and user base to increase their market share. Ethan has inverted this process by following the Nationwide promise of putting the interests of the customer first, using Facebook's features to their advantage when looking for insurance.

The My Agent Ethan Facebook app allows Facebook users in Pennsylvania to streamline getting a quote by entering information into a contact form which goes directly to Ethan Kosmin – Nationwide Insurance. The app also has integrated features for existing customers, allowing them ready access to a personal online account with details of policies taken out, payment options for easy financial management, and an interactive questionnaire to determine life insurance needs. With all this information accessible from within one portal, it's no surprise the app is quickly proving popular.

“I took a lot of time in the development of the app, based on my experience of clients' needs and projections on how those needs could be better served,” Ethan explained.

“We knew that Facebook provided an excellent platform for fluidly and intuitively controlling a wide range of information from a lot of different sources, so streamlining the insurance process into a readily accessible app was a no-brainer. It's a great for clients to take advantage of the Nationwide service in Pennsylvania. It's another step in ensuring I fulfill our On Your Side promise to clients.”

The Nationwide group is for members, by members, and doesn't have shareholders, which means that they are always looking out for their customers' interests first.

About My Agent Ethan: Ethan proudly runs a Nationwide insurance agency in Pennsylvania, providing insurance quotes on auto, life, home and possessions in a professional, direct and timely manner. Ethan's expertise and dedication ensure he takes the time to fully understand what assets clients have at risk, and how to best serve their needs with the right premium. For more information, please visit: http://myagentethan.com/

This press release was written and distributed on behalf of My Agent Ethan by Brand Outreach, an online brand management agency that helps businesses grow and protect their online brand.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361485.htm