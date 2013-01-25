GXS to Present at the Smart Payments Forum

Head of e-Invoicing to Discuss the EU Directive on Late Payments

GXS, a leading provider of B2B integration services, today announced that its Head of e-Invoicing Solutions, Nigel Taylor, will present at the upcoming Smart Payments Forum event. Taylor will discuss the EU late payments legislation and its impact on UK companies. The session will be held on January 31, 2013 at 11:45 am at the Park Lane Hotel in London.

EU member countries are required to implement the EU Directive on late payments (2011/7/EU) in March 2013. In his session, “EU payments legislation and its impact on UK SMEs,” Taylor will explain the implications for UK businesses and what SMEs can expect from the directive. He will explore how the directive will address issues surrounding UK corporates compliance, implications for UK SMEs and alternative means of supplier early payment in the new Supply Chain Finance model.

What: EU payments legislation and its impact on UK SMEs

When: January 31, 2013 at 11:45 am GMT

Where: The Park Lane Hotel in Piccadilly, London

Established in 1993, the Smart Payments Forum (SPF) is aimed at individuals and organizations that share an interest in the emerging world of commercial, micro, electronic and mobile payments. SPF provides a forum to learn from and network with others affected by how payments will be made in the future.

