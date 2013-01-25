Gold Eagle Co. Receives Dale Carnegie's 100th Anniversary Leadership Award

Regional Award Recognizes Gold Eagle Co. for Designing Innovative Employee Leadership Programs

Gold Eagle® Co. (“Gold Eagle”), an industry pioneer of aftermarket fluids and additives and the makers of best-selling brands STA-BIL® and HEET®, today announced it has been awarded Dale Carnegie's 100th Anniversary Leadership Award for the Chicagoland region recognized for the Company's ongoing and comprehensive employee leadership development training programs. Greg Cox and Maria Storm, President and Vice President of Dale Carnegie Chicago, presented the award to Gold Eagle's Executive team at its headquarters.

“Although the technical nature of our business and industry are fairly complex, we feel our success is predicated on the basic interactions that begin inside the Company. Supporting employee growth and development helps Gold Eagle maintain its position as a leading company in the aftermarket automotive industry,” said Marc Blackman, CEO for Gold Eagle Co. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Dale Carnegie, and its programs have helped equip our employees with the skills to put our core principles of excellence, teamwork and continuous improvement into practice, making us more productive and successful.”

"A family owned business, Gold Eagle has a rich tradition of being people focused and invests in its people to foster leadership at every level,” said Greg Cox, president of Dale Carnegie Chicago. “Gold Eagle gets it, and that's what makes Gold Eagle a great place to work and to do business with.”

Gold Eagle Co. first partnered with Dale Carnegie Chicago in 2009 and developed a customized leadership development program for managers and supervisors that focused on innovative practices. With the help of Dale Carnegie Chicago, Gold Eagle created its SOAR Leadership Program in 2012, a comprehensive six-week training program that emphasizes team building, leadership and communication skill development for all employees at all levels.

Gold Eagle is continuously working to foster a positive work environment. In 2012, The Chicago Tribune named Gold Eagle as 100 Top Workplaces in Chicago. The Company also earned Inc. magazine's Top Small Company Workplaces award in 2011 for its extensive employee benefits and support programs, and honored as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health Solutions.

