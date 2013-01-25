SaveOnBrew Helps Small Retailers Penetrate Tough Market

It can be difficult for small retailers to compete with large retailers. For beer sellers, http://www.SaveOnBrew.com provides a free advertising tool that directs traffic their way.

The U.S. now boasts 2,126 breweries, according to the Brewer's Association. An additional 350 breweries were added from June 2011 to June 2012 alone. With the craft beer explosion, small brewers and retail shops may find it difficult to penetrate over-saturated local markets.

“I think one of the biggest hurdles that all craft brewers face in growing our brands, is the sheer number of accounts that are out there,” Rob Nowaczyk, founder of Fireman's Brew, told Jennn Fusion at SaveOnBrew. “On the one hand, it's a great thing because you start gaining momentum in distribution, but on the other hand, it's a lot of time-intensive work,” he adds.

SaveOnBrew lists advertised retail beer prices in every U.S. state. Users can access the site by PC or mobile device and enter their zip codes to find the nearest retailers offering beer on sale. Searches can be narrowed down by beer brand, beer type, container, quantity, and retailer. Retailers and beer brewers with retail shops can have their sale items listed simply by contacting the site administrators. There is no charge to place beer prices on SaveOnBrew.

“The future is definitely in online advertising,” says Mark and Mike Lenzi of Franklin Liquors in Massachusetts. “We're a small, family-owned business and we're glad that people know our prices are equal to – if not better than – the other big box retailers in the area. We've seen a good amount of foot traffic since we started listing our prices with SaveOnBrew. It's a great partnership.”

According to The Beer Institute, small convenience stores are the top places Americans buy beer outside of bars, restaurants and stadiums. Thirty-two percent of beer buyers shop there, compared to 20 percent at designated beer stores and 8 percent at local supermarkets. SaveOnBrew offers a golden opportunity for local supermarket chains and beer stores to cut into the convenience store pie. Meanwhile, mom-and-pop convenience stores will find it easier to compete with more well-known chains.

With more than 175,000 monthly page views, SaveOnBrew is a tremendous resource for small retailers, sellers and brewers looking for innovative ways to reach a greater audience. “We've been featured in newspapers, magazines, blogs, radio shows and mainstream TV programs now,” says Davidson. “SaveOnBrew is positioned to become a one-stop-shop for all things beer. We invite retailers to join our network and become part of a revolution in beer shopping. Posting deals on SaveOnBrew is free.”

