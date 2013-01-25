Send Valentines Day Gifts, Flowers and Cakes to Mumbai by Mumbai Online Gifts

Mumbai Online Gifts has launched a special Valentines Day discount offer. Customers can book their orders to send Valentines Day gifts, flowers and cakes to Mumbai in advance and avail special discount from Mumbai Online Gifts

Mumbai Online Gifts has launched a special offer for Valentine's Day. According to the offer, if the customer places an order to send Valentine's Day Gifts to Mumbai by 7th February, 2013, he would be eligible for additional 5% discount. To avail this offer, the customer needs to place order from Valentine's Day section and mention the coupon code, VALEN5, in the special instructions.

In addition to the discount, Mumbai Online Gifts guarantee the delivery of the order on Valentine's Day. If the order is not delivered, Mumbai Online Gifts would refund the amount 100%. The customers all across the globe can take advantage of this special offer and place an online order to send Valentine's Day Flowers to Mumbai for their loving valentine in Mumbai. The customers can place online orders using the credit cards, debit cards and internet banking. MumbaiOnlineGifts.com accepts all International credit cards. The online transactions on Mumbai Online Gifts are secure.

Mumbai Online Gifts launched a special range of valentine gifts for the customers. Customers can place online orders to send Valentine's Day Flowers, Cakes and Gifts to Mumbai. This includes red rose bouquet, red rose heart shape arrangements, pink roses arrangements, heart shape cakes and hugging teddy bears. MumbaiOnlineGifts.com delivers fresh flowers and cakes to Mumbai. The delivery team at Mumbai Online Gifts has been trained to deliver the order with topmost care and make sure that the valentine message is delivered to the recipient in the professional way. People across the globe can now place online orders to deliver valentine flowers to Mumbai and let their loved ones know how much they care for them. Customers can find Valentine's Day gifts for men, women, wife husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse and fiancé on Mumbai Online Gifts. Within few clicks, they can place order to deliver Valentine's Day gifts to Mumbai

