Physical Gold Responds to Threat of Triple Dip Recession

Leading UK gold dealer, Physical Gold, has responded to the threat of a triple dip recession for the UK economy.

Britain is reportedly heading for a triple dip recession, after the economy shrank by 0.3% at the end of 2012, according to an article by the BBC.

The Office For National Statistics said the fall in output was largely due to a drop in mining and quarrying, after maintenance delays at the UK's largest North Sea oil field.

This is a more serious contraction than economists expected and is a massive reversal from the 0.9% growth experienced in the third quarter thanks to one-off factors such as the Olympics and Diamond Jubilee.

The UK economy has not experienced a triple dip recession since records began, but it came close in the 1970s when the country experienced a two year recession in which Britons experienced high inflation of more than 20%.

Physical Gold is recommending that savers consider gold investment as an option, as gold has proven a good hedge against inflation.

A spokesperson from Physical Gold said:

“It was hoped the UK was coming out of recession, but this latest data does not look positive. It's likely the snow will not have helped matters for the UK economy either. With predictions for the economy looking far from positive and the threat of inflation, it is well worth considering gold investment to protect the value of your assets. Gold has proven itself to be one of the best hedges against inflation.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361488.htm