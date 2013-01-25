Indianapolis Wedding Dress Retailer Announces 40% Off Sample Sale

M.H. Pomander's in Indianapolis is offering 40% off all wedding dress samples through the end of January.

M.H. Pomander's is offering brides-to-be 40% off samples in the store through the end of January. The Indianapolis wedding dress retailer has samples of its carefully curated collection of couture dresses.

Sample sales offer brides the opportunity to buy designer wedding dresses for significantly less money. Each season, bridal shops purchase samples that their customers can try on as they shop for their perfect dress. This way, a bride can see exactly what the dress will look like on her and pick the one that looks and feels right. M.H. Pomander's sample dress sale will give brides-to-be an opportunity to buy their dream dress for 40% less.

According to M.H. Pomander's co-owner, Martha Plager, the January sample sale offers a unique opportunity for Indianapolis brides: “We're excited to be able to offer many of our sample dresses to Indianapolis brides for 40% off. These are beautiful, classic gowns that represent the best of their designers.”

M.H. Pomander's is popular for its diverse selection of couture dresses by such designers as Lee Ann Belter, Modern Trousseau, Ivy & Aster, Jenny Yoo and Augusta Jones.

About M.H. Pomander's:

M.H. Pomander's was born out of the shared love for beauty and fashion that brought owners Helene Massey and Martha Plager together years ago. 2012 was the year that Massey and Plager decided to make their dream of selling couture wedding dresses in Indianapolis a reality, and the two friends founded M.H. Pomander's as a service-focused shop for discerning brides. Learn more about M.H. Pomander's at http://www.mhpomanders.com!

