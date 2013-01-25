Protect Your Bubble's UK Car Buyers Guide

Choosing the right car can be tricky so Protect your bubble takes a look at the best of last year to help aid that important decision for 2013

The Society of Motor Manufacturer and Traders (SMMT) has reported the UK car sales figures for 2012

5) Audi – 123,622 vehicles sold in 2012. Audi is still holding strong in the U.K. and sales are up equally from 2011 at 8.6%, making this brand the lowest of the top five for sales. This great choice would have possibly ranked higher had it not been for another German auto manufacturer, coming in at number 4.

4) BMW – 127,530 vehicles sold and up 9.3% on 2011 sales- If this is the maker selected, congratulations. Sales are up only a touch higher than Audi, mostly because of the 1 Series, which was the 10th bestselling car model overall in 2012 and 3 Series which came in 8th. Hero cars, like the M5 and 6 Series GranCoupe contributed but it was the newer models helped hold a tight 4th place for the manufacturer.

3) Volkswagen – 183,098 vehicles sold with sales up 2.1% from 2011. The mk7 has finally touched U.K. shores this month but this didn't stop the mark 6 from speeding into position 6 for bestselling car of 2012. The affordability shows in the ranks for VW; couple this to an image that is solid and it makes for a great purchase.

2) Vauxhall – 232,255 vehicles sold, down 1.0% on 2011 sales. The Corsa held its own for Vauxhall coming in at the number 2 bestselling car for 2012 and the Astra came in at number 4 both just behind their Ford equivalents. These strong positions make Vauxhall a solid choice.

1) Ford – 281,917 vehicles sold meaning sales were up a massive 6.0% on the previous year, a victory over Vauxhall by almost 50,000 units sold. In individual sales, the Fiesta and Focus rank number 1 and number 3 respectively for the bestselling car for 2012.

