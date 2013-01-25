Bad Perceptions and Old Urban Myths Dispelled at CCMA's National Educational/Training Workshops

CCMA Sponsors National Workshops Dispelling Old Myths about the "Hidden Profession" of a B2B Credit Manager at Nationally Held Workshops; Next Workshop Is Being Held at Hilton Garden Inn/Garden Suites in Glastonbury, CT Apr. 8-12 2013; Seating Is Limited

Workshop Participants at NACM CT and CCMA's Business Boot Camps Keeping It Real 2013 "Credit Boot Camp" will receive a Certificate of Completion and 3.75 CEU credits from an NACM affiliate. Students will work for 40 hours over a 5 day period, in which all materials, breaks and hot lunch meals are included.

CCMA started in 2008 as a national educational/training organization of world class credit management professionals whose passion is the B2B credit management profession, and they offer an opportunity to everyone with a high school degree or GED (no college degree required) for a grass roots introduction to the "hidden profession" of B2B credit management. At the conclusion of the workshop, each graduate will be interviewed for employment through a speed interviewing process with various national and local employment service companies on hand.

REGISTER HERE.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355465.htm