Custom Closet Company, Bella Systems Philly of Medford, New Jersey Receives Houzz's 2013 'Best Of Houzz' Award

Annual Survey and Analysis of 11 Million Monthly Users Reveals Top-Rated U.S. Professionals.

Bella Systems Philly of Medford, NJ has been awarded “Best Of Houzz” 2013 by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. Bella Systems Philly, custom closet company, was chosen by the more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community. Bella Systems Philly designs custom closets and other areas like home offices, garages and laundry rooms.

The Houzz “Best Of Houzz” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal ideabooks via the Houzz site, iPad/iPhone app and Android app.

"Bella Systems Philly is honored to receive the Houzz 2013 award. We design custom closet systems and our company uses Houzz to showcase photos of our work. It is a great marketing tool for contractors like us," quoted by Carolyn Francis, designer and owner of Bella Systems Philly.

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We're delighted to recognize Bella Systems Philly among our “Best Of” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like Bella Systems Philly, but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

Bella Systems Philly designs, manufactures and installs custom closets, wall units, home offices, garage cabinets throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Call Carolyn Francis at 856-286-1011 or email carolyn(at)bella-systems(dot)com to set up your free consultation. Also, go to the Houzz.com to view additional photos and projects of closet systems designed by Bella Systems Philly.

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354189.htm