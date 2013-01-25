Kimberly Coots Becomes a JNL Fusion Certified Master Trainer Graduate of Jennifer Nicole Lee's JNL Fusion Training Method

Kimberly Coots was one of the 85 women who traveled to Miami Beach from around the globe to attend the J and L fusion master trainer certification program at the world conference in Miami Beach January 18 to the 21st 2013. For more information please visit http://www.JNLFusion.com

Kimberly Coots has now become one of the elite certified trainers in the highly sought after certification method of JNL Fusion. When asked what the certification means to her, Ms. Coots replied “I am an ambassador of what Jennifer Nicole Lee stands for: empowering and inspiring women to live a fit and fulfilling lifestyle and to have women believe in themselves. I'm going to utilize my certification to help women everywhere live a life that they love."

Kimberly Coots is the founder of Fit Goddess, LLC. She went on to say that “the JNL World Conference was a life-changing experience that I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the JNL fusion community, which is making such a powerful and positive impact in the world and fitness industry.”

Kimberly now is a JNL Fusion Certified Master Trainer, life coach, best-selling author, spiritual counselor, massage therapist and is currently studying to become a certified personal trainer.

For more information please feel free to email info(at)fitGoddess(dot)me.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358152.htm