Best Western Hotels Seeking Junior Hotel Inspectors

Best Western GB is on the hunt for budding Junior Hotel Inspectors!

Do you know a child who loves to explore and discover new things, who likes to write, and has a say in where their family goes on a weekend away? Well Best Western wants to hear from them for a chance to become a Junior Hotel Inspector.

The search, by Great Britain's largest group of independently owned hotels, ties in with the announcement of its newly created portfolio of family-friendly properties. The chosen Inspectors will take their family along for a two night break to a family hotel and draft a review for the Best Western website.

Best Western need a group of young experts to really test out the hotels – check the beds are bouncy enough, the Spaghetti Bolognese on the kids menu is the tastiest around, the free Internet is quick enough, and the mini bar stocks only the very best snacks.

The competition is aimed at six to 10 year olds and is now open and will run until the end of January. All entrants have to do is either draft a short entry, no longer than 100 words on why they would make a great Junior Hotel Inspector, or alternatively send in a short video introducing themselves. The five best entries will be chosen by Best Western and announced on their Facebook page.

Tim Wade, director of marketing said: “We pride ourselves on our family friendly hotels so really want to showcase what they have to offer. It will be great to get a child's perspective as they seem to be having more and more input on family holidays and trips away. Children have such creativity and a lot to say, so we are hoping to get some really interesting views on our hotels as well as some exciting posts for our blog.”

The short break will include a two-night stay at a Best Western family-friendly hotel including breakfast and dinner.

Best Western has over 270 hotels across the country ranging from chic boutique city breaks, castles and stately-home countryside locations. All independently owned, these hotels offer personal service and great attention to detail.

For more information and how to enter, check out the Best Western Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/BestWesternGB or email kids (at) bestwestern (dot) co.uk

