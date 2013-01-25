Bigger Screens Trending as Best HDTV Deals on FatWallet for Last Minute Big Game Upgrades

FatWallet.com calls out January's top 10 HDTV values on 47” or bigger screens for football fans who are expected to purchase more than 5 million TVs for the big finale.

More than 5 million HDTVs are expected to be sold in the US leading up to the big game on February 3, a trend that continues to rise since 2009. FatWallet has experienced an increase in January electronics sales made through their site each of the last three years. To prepare this year's big game TV sales, FatWallet's expert staff research and compare both their hot deals forum and hundreds of top retailer offers to find and present only the best values available for their shoppers.

“January is always a smart time for buying TVs as technology and football converge to create an opportunity for both retailers and consumers,” stated FatWallet spokesperson, Brent Shelton. “This year the trend is for bigger screens as we've seen dozens of high quality 47-60” models at exceptionally low prices.”

These are the Top 10 HDTV deals with bigger screens at significant savings on Fatwallet:



Best Buy: Panasonic 55" 3D Smart Plasma (TC-P55UT50) $849.99 (was $1,259.99) Shipping Included and 2.5% Cash Back

Dell Small Business: Sharp AQUOS 60" 120Hz LED - $899.99 (compare at $1,399.99) Shipping Included and 2.0% Cash Back

Costco: Samsung 60” LED 120Hz (UN60EH6050F) - $1,050.00 (was $1,850.00) Shipping Included

TigerDirect: TCL 55” LED 240Hz (LE55FHDF3300Z) - $649.99 after rebate (was $1,099.99) Shipping Included and 3.0% Cash Back

Frys: LG 47" 120Hz 3D LED + 4 Pairs of 3D Glasses (47LM4600 ) -$549.00 (was $699.99) Free in-store pickup

Best Buy: Samsung 60" LED Backlit (UN60EH6000) - $999.99 (was $1,899.99) In-store pickup only and 2.5% Cash Back.

Dell Consumer: Mitsubishi C Series 73” DLP (WD-73C12) - $949.99 (was $1599.99) Shipping Included and 1.0% Cash Back (expires on 1/31/13)

Sears: LG 55” LED 3D (55LM4600) - as low as $510.00 (w/Sears Card/Points and cash back)

Tiger Direct: LG 55" Edge LED (55LS4500) - $699.99 (was $999.99) Shipping Included and 6.0% Cash Back ( was 3.0% )

Paul's TV: Samsung 3D Smart TV Bundles! Save up to $1,500 on 11 models 47” or bigger, each includes soundbar/subwoofer, 3D glasses, 2 Yr Warranty, White Glove Delivery, No Sales Tax and 2% cash back (W/code) (expires on 2/2/13)

