Solar Energy Trade Shows: Three Power Sessions to Address Business Strategies at PV America East 2013 in Philadelphia

Brian F. Keane of SmartPower, Scott Klososky of Future Point of View and Glenn Thayer Will Motivate Solar Energy Industry to Explore New Ways to Expand Business Opportunities

Washington DC, January 24, 2013 – PV America East 2013 kicks off on Tuesday, February 5th in Philadelphia with three PVA Power Sessions featuring influential speakers who will share insights on achieving business success in the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry. PV America East runs through Thursday, February 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and brings together solar industry professionals from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions to explore the latest in solar photovoltaic (PV) products, services and technology. The show is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA).

Three simultaneous Power Sessions take place on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and are open to all PVA attendees:



Business Growth and Development: Marketing Sustainability for Growth and Profit - Brian F. Keane, president, SmartPower and author of Green Is Good: Save Money, Make Money, and Help Your Community Profit from Clean Energy

Insights from Top Solar Power Leadership: An Audience-Driven Discussion - Glenn Thayer moderates a discussion with Julia Hamm, president and CEO, Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA) and Rhone Resch, president and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Leveraging Disruptive Innovation for Business Success - Scott Klososky, CEO, Future Point of View

“We have tapped the expertise of three respected speakers who will motivate PV America East attendees to analyze their strategies and inspire them to implement new ways to expand and grow their businesses,” said Hamm. “Brian Keane and Scott Klososky have outstanding reputations for generating new ideas and helping businesses succeed. With the solar energy industry undergoing a transformation, the show provides practical ways to manage through the transition.”

As author and president of Smart Power, a non-profit marketing firm dedicated to promoting clean, renewable energy and energy efficiency, Keane has a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities that solar energy faces in the consumer marketplace. He will address questions such as: “Why is it that 80 percent of Americans say they want solar power yet less than 3 percent actually buy it?” and “What will it take to effectively bring solar power into mainstream America?”

Klososky will discuss how to use new technology to find, sell and build relationships with customers in the perpetually changing landscape of the solar energy industry. He leads Future Point of View (FPOV), a thought-leading consulting and speaking firm specializing in helping clients understand and leverage emerging online technology trends.

“Julia and I are looking forward to sharing the stage with Glenn Thayer, who is known throughout the meeting industry as moderator extraordinaire,” said Resch. “The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions continue to drive the growth of PV in the U.S. and this Power Session is a great opportunity for us to engage with the people who are responsible for the rapid adoption of solar in this part of the country. We anticipate a lively interaction with the audience about the impact current trends in solar energy will have on their businesses.”

In addition to the three Power Sessions, PV America East 2013 offers a comprehensive conference program with 28 concurrent sessions and four Solar Idea Swaps covering topics within six tracks: finance, policy, markets, innovations, working with utilities and solar multi-track. For the first time at PV America, the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) and Solar Energy International (SEI) are providing free PV technical training and resources for installers, salespeople and other solar energy professionals. The training takes place in booth 1301 which serves as the center for information on grid-tied systems (residential, commercial and utility), grid-tied with battery back-up systems, and stand-alone systems. The sessions are taught by subject matter experts and topics range from software to safety practices, maintenance and sales.

For more information on PV America East 2013 visit: http://www.pvamericaexpo.com/east/

Elite PV America East 2013 sponsors include: ReneSola, Canadian Solar and Suntech.

About PV America East 2013

PV America East is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)® and Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA)®, whose combined efforts have created a world-class, regionally focused and vertically integrated event for installers, designers and suppliers of photovoltaic (PV) technology and services. Unlike other PV conferences, all proceeds support the expansion of the U.S. solar energy market through SEIA's and SEPA's year-round research and education activities, as well as SEIA's® advocacy efforts.

About SEIA®

Established in 1974, the Solar Energy Industries Association is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry. Through advocacy and education, SEIA and its 1,000 member companies are building a strong solar industry to power America. As the voice of the industry, SEIA works to make solar a mainstream and significant energy source by expanding markets, removing market barriers, strengthening the industry and educating the public on the benefits of solar energy. http://www.seia.org

About SEPA

The Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA) is an educational non-profit dedicated to helping utilities integrate solar power into their energy portfolios for the benefit of the utility, its customers and the public good. With more than 1,000 utility and solar industry members, SEPA provides unbiased utility solar market intelligence, up-to-date information about technologies and business models, and peer-to-peer interaction. From hosting national events to utility strategies, SEPA helps utilities make smart solar decisions. For more information, visit http://www.solarelectricpower.org.

