Carolina Farm Credit Opens New Service Center in Browns Summit

Carolina Farm Credit is opening a new service center in Browns Summit on January 29, 2013 to serve Rockingham and Guilford counties.

In early 2011, the Greensboro and Reidsville offices of Carolina Farm Credit consolidated into the Reidsville office. This move was made in order to gain efficiencies and better utilize resources. It was the first step in along-range plan to relocate to an area that will better meet the needs of Carolina Farm Credit's current and future customers. Since that time, Carolina Farm Credit has purchased a lot and designed an office to accommodate the staff. Construction is complete and the new location will open on January 29.

Carolina Farm Credit serves over 8,900 members with loans outstanding totaling more than $1.4 billion. The association's territory covers the western half of North Carolina, with service centers located in Albemarle, Asheboro, Asheville, Boone, Browns Summit, Burnsville, Carthage, Concord, Ellerbe, Graham, Hendersonville, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lenoir, Lexington, Lincolnton, Marshall, Mocksville, Monroe, Murphy, Newton, Pilot Mountain, Roxboro, Rural Hall, Salisbury, Shelby, Siler City, Sparta, Spindale, Statesville, Taylorsville, Wadesboro, Waynesville, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, and Yanceyville.

Directors for Carolina Farm Credit are Joseph A. Lail, Chairman, Shelby; Mark A. Bray, Vice-Chairman, Lawsonville; John M. Barnard, Statesville; E. Bernard Beck, Seagrove; W. Rex Bell, Statesville; David M. Coltrane, Pleasant Garden; W. Steve Love, Graham; Bobby J. “Bud” Matthews, East Bend; Clark M. Newlin, Haw River; Thomas E. Porter, Jr., Concord; Tony L. Ragan, Sanford; D. Kaleb Rathbone, Waynesville; Lewis E. Smith, Lincolnton; Vickie N. Smitherman, East Bend; L. Kim Starnes, Salisbury; Dr. Alton Thompson, Summerfield.

