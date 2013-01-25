SAE International Book Explores the Future of Race Engine Design

The future of race engine design, including electrification, materials and processes, and improved technology, is the focus of a new book from SAE International.

The future of race engine design, including electrification, materials and processes, and improved technology, is the focus of a new book from SAE International. “Design of Racing and High-Performance Engines 2004-2013” is edited by Douglas R. Fehan and includes a collection of SAE International technical papers that will inspire readers to use race engine development as an important tool in the future of transportation. This compendium is an update to two best-selling editions published by SAE International in 1995 and 2003.

Today's electric hybrid vehicles and kinetic energy recovery systems embody what inventors envisioned in the early 1900s. First employed in trams and trains of that era, the technology was almost forgotten until racers resurrected their version in 2009 F-1 racing. The automotive industry has long admired the aircraft industry's use of lightweight metals, advanced finishing processes, and composites. The use of these materials and processes has helped reduce overall mass and, in turn, improved speed, performance, and reliability of race engines. Their initial high cost was a limiting factor for integrating them into mass-produced vehicles. With racing leading the way, those limitations were overcome and vehicles today feature some amazing adaptations of those processes and materials.

Engine power, efficiency, durability, reliability, and, more recently, emissions have always been of primary importance to the automotive world. The expanding use of electrification, biofuels, CNG, high-pressure fuel delivery systems, combustion air management, turbocharging, supercharging, and low-viscosity lubricants have been the focus of race engine development and are now turning up in dealer showrooms. The papers in this publication were selected for two reasons: they demonstrate the leadership that racing plays in the future of automotive engineering and design as it relates to engines; and they will be interesting to everyone who may be in racing and to those who may want to be in racing.

Editor Doug R. Fehan is Corvette Racing program manager, responsible for coordinating engineering and marketing for Chevrolet's championship-winning team in the American Le Mans Series. Under his leadership, Corvette Racing has become the world's premier sports car team. Fehan was introduced to racing as a youngster in Buffalo, N.Y. After attending Eastern Michigan University, he raced his own stock car and managed a major motorsports sponsorship program before joining GM, where he was instrumental in securing SCCA Trans-Am, IMSA World Sports Car, ALMS, and Le Mans championships.

Book details:



Published By: SAE International

Published: February 2013

Pages: 146

Binding: Softbound

Product Code: PT-157

ISBN: 978-0-7680-7983-8

Price: $109.95 List, $88.00-$99.00 SAE International Member

http://books.sae.org/book-pt-157/

To request an electronic review copy of the book, email pr (at) sae (dot) org. Forward published reviews to Shawn Andreassi at pr (at) sae (dot) org or SAE International, 400 Commonwealth Dr., Warrendale PA, 15096-0001, to receive a print copy of the book or another equivalent SAE International book.

Related titles from SAE International include:

“We Were The Ramchargers” by David Rockwell

“Engine Failure Analysis” by Ernst Greuter and Stefan Zima

“Engine Design Concepts for World Championship Grand Prix Motorcycles” by Alberto Boretti

