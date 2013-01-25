Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School Would Like to Offer Parents the Chance to See the Benefits of Teaching Children Multiple Languages at a Young Age

On February 5th, Young Scholars is hosting a discussion panel featuring presentations from Dr. Richard Tucker, Dr. Richard Donato, and Dr. Heather Hendry, all local professionals in the linguistics field.

Language immersion is a primary focus at Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School, students are held to high academic standards, and are exposed to the multi-cultural aspects of the world around them. Parental involvement is encouraged at both the academic and school government level, allowing appreciation for multi-ethnic diversity to grow outside of the classroom.

This event will highlight research results of several assessments including an assessment based on the multilingual curriculum offered at Young Scholars. Offering two world languages beyond English, the school offers a unique curriculum for students who wish to broaden their learning to a global perspective. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Young Scholars of Western PA Charter School website at http://yswpcs.org to discover more information on the school.

The value of multiple language exposure at a young age includes higher scores on standardized tests, great career opportunities, and other improved abilities with academic topics. Instruction for students in their early years includes stories, rhymes, songs, and physical play – all things associated when students learn their native languages.

Any person in the PA community that is interested in learning more about the benefits of multilingual learning are encouraged to attend this panel on Tuesday, February 5th, at the Young Scholars of Western PA School. Located at 600 Newport Drive in Pittsburgh, the panel will begin at 5PM with discussion and pizza to follow. There is no charge to attend the discussion panel. If interested, attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, January 30th to 412-664-2064 or via email at info(at)yswpcs(dot)org.

The public is also welcome to attend Young Scholars International Mother Language Day Celebration on February 21, 2013. Visit http://yswpcs.org for more details.

