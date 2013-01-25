The 7 Trends Every Retailer Must Know To Avoid Losing Revenue & Profits in 2013

New consumer report sponsored by next generation Sock Company, Achilles Comfort Inc., reveals trends in consumer spending, demographics and needs that proves profitable to big-box retailers in 2013

National (January 22, 2013) -- Everywhere across the United States business are analyzing data, facts and figures from 2012 and trying to make smart and profitable decisions for the coming year. In a recent report sponsored by Achilles Comfort, Inc., market research revealed 7 trends in consumer spending that prove profitable for retailers looking to increase their bottom line in 2013.

Gas prices increased 30% last year, accounting for approximately 14% of an average American family's income in 2012. Food prices have increased as well, squeezing even more the family budgets already feeling pressure from the recent recession. To compensate, 75% of consumers will shop at as many as 5 different retail stores before they make a purchase to save money.

According to this report that cites research from Symphony IRI Group, specializing in market research for healthcare organizations and 95% of global Fortune 500 companies, these conscience consumers display commonalities that may yield big profits if marketed correctly. Achilles Comfort released these trends this week to parallel their new product line launching nationally this year. Among the 7 trends where notable shifts in elderly consumers, who have special needs like Diabetes or obesity that demand spending regardless of the income level. Moreover, while impulse buyers account for 40% of consumer spending, research shows that two of the top 10 impulse items purchased in 2012 were clothing and shoes, making Achilles Comfort's line a logical choice for next retail in-store product.

Achilles Comfort sponsored this research to help introduce their new product line “Tritec Footwear” that addresses several of the common trends observed in this research. The new product line incorporates a (3) step, patented process that has the most modern technologies aimed to improve current standards in the sock market. The Tritech Footwear line includes a cushion on the inside heel of the sock with a cool, breathable jersey to add comfort at the point of contact and a durable 3M Laminated adhesive on the other side for permanent placement, offering maximum protection for the areas where blisters commonly occur. Other features include advanced compression, promoting circulation; carefully crafted pro-grade fabrics designed for maximum moisture management and insulation control with proDri technologies, often referred to as a ‘built-in deodorant', and a seamless toe line for maximum comfort. Additionally, Achilles Comfort has incorporated antimicrobial technology into manufactured high-grade yarn, effectively reducing odor caused by perspiration.

The new athletic socks are available online as Achilles Comfort begins to begin its marketing campaign to reach retailers to deliver mass distribution nationwide. With their patented, next generation sock technology the company plans to saturate the retail market offering a level of comfort to consumers that is long overdue. The goal in 2013 is to help Consumers “Say Goodbye To Blisters, FOREVER!”

About Achilles Comfort – Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. Achilles Comfort launched in 2012 by utilizing innovative, patented technology to offer a simple solution to a common hindrance faced by almost every American looking for relief. The Tritec Footwear line launched in 2013 by combining Antimicrobial technology, built-in cushion protection and advanced compression for greater circulation, as well as seamless toe line for maximum comfort. Many have coined a new phrase dubbing Achilles Comfort “The Only Cushion That Matters.” For more information contact Ricky Hasan 518-880-7586 or visit Achilles Comfort online at http://www.achillescomfort.com.

