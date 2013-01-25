ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ancient Egypt, Nature, and Nautical History Influence New Design Collections from Cricket Radio

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 8:01 AM | 2 min read

Vermont company announces new original design collections and new linen goods for 2013

NEW YORK, NY (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

The popularity of linen applications ranging from fashion to interior design exploded in 2012, and Cricket Radio is continuing the momentum by introducing three new design collections for 2013. The designs reflect a broad range of global influences including ancient Egyptian art, nautical history, and marine flora and fauna. Also new for 2013 from Cricket Radio are new products including linen aprons, quilted linen picnic blankets, and linen tote bags.

Cricket Radio is a Vermont-based company specializing in hand-printed, sustainable linens featuring globally inspired designs. Cricket Radio brings an ethnic-modern sensibility to the home with a refreshing mix of the traditional and the primitive, in both classic and unexpected color combinations.

The company will introduce its new designs and products while showcasing its fine linens for kitchen, tabletop, and home at the New York International Gift Fair (NYIGF) in January.

New Design Lines:

  •     Montauk – Unexpected maritime graphics on bold nautical colors, featuring the diving helmet, compass rose and a chain “stripe.”
  •     Linen Apron – Featuring designs from all of Cricket Radio's collections, the new linen aprons feature a unique tie and are equally functional and attractive.
    • For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10350795.htm

  •     Lanai – Marine flora and fauna drawn by a local Vermont artist gracing neutral and pastel linens.

  •     Alexandria – A line celebrating the awe-inspiring art of ancient Egypt, with a delightful mix of patterns and animals.

    • New Products:

  •     Quilted Linen Picnic Blanket – Quilted for comfort and durability with the soft feel of organic Italian linen.

  •     Linen Totes – Tote bags silk-screened with designs from the Montauk collection..

    • For more information on Cricket Radio's new design collections and offerings for kitchen, tabletop and home, visit http://www.cricketradiovermont.com.

    ###

    About Cricket Radio

    Cricket Radio creates contemporary, conversation-worthy designs that are individually silk-screened onto organic, sustainable European linen and sewn in Vermont. Cricket Radio's linen home goods are printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks. Pre-washed, they reach the market soft from the first touch and won't shrink after purchase.

    For more information on Cricket Radio's unique offerings for kitchen, tabletop and home, visit http://www.cricketradiovermont.com.

    © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Posted In: