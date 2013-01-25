Ancient Egypt, Nature, and Nautical History Influence New Design Collections from Cricket Radio

Vermont company announces new original design collections and new linen goods for 2013
NEW YORK, NY (PRWEB) January 25, 2013
The popularity of linen applications ranging from fashion to interior design exploded in 2012, and Cricket Radio is continuing the momentum by introducing three new design collections for 2013. The designs reflect a broad range of global influences including ancient Egyptian art, nautical history, and marine flora and fauna. Also new for 2013 from Cricket Radio are new products including linen aprons, quilted linen picnic blankets, and linen tote bags.
Cricket Radio is a Vermont-based company specializing in hand-printed, sustainable linens featuring globally inspired designs. Cricket Radio brings an ethnic-modern sensibility to the home with a refreshing mix of the traditional and the primitive, in both classic and unexpected color combinations.
The company will introduce its new designs and products while showcasing its fine linens for kitchen, tabletop, and home at the New York International Gift Fair (NYIGF) in January.
New Design Lines:
New Products:
For more information on Cricket Radio's new design collections and offerings for kitchen, tabletop and home, visit http://www.cricketradiovermont.com.
About Cricket Radio
Cricket Radio creates contemporary, conversation-worthy designs that are individually silk-screened onto organic, sustainable European linen and sewn in Vermont. Cricket Radio's linen home goods are printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks. Pre-washed, they reach the market soft from the first touch and won't shrink after purchase.
